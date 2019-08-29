Millie Bobby Brown unveils her beauty line

English actress Millie Bobby Brown attends the world premiere of ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood May 18, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 29 — Millie Bobby Brown’s new beauty line, Florence By Mills, is here.

The skincare and makeup line spearheaded by the Stranger Things actress is now on sale, days after the 15-year-old star announced the project.

The first offering from the Generation Z brand includes nine skincare essentials and four makeup products, with prices ranging from US$10 to US$34 (RM42 to RM143). Skincare products include a face mist, mask, moisturiser, eye balm, eye gel pads, face wash, face scrub, cleansing gel, treatment pads and lip oil, while the makeup products span a skin tint, concealer, cream blush and brow gel.

The entire line is PETA cruelty-free and vegan certified, in addition to being dermatologist-tested and free of parabens, sulfates or synthetic fragrances.

“I wanted to create something for me and my generation, my friends and peers,” said Brown in a statement. “A brand that could reflect us and our self-expression and still be good for you, simple to use and suited for changing, transitional skin. Being young in general is so tough, so creating a place to support everyone on their beauty journey was important to me.”

Florence By Mills is currently available on the brand’s website, and will also roll out on Ulta.com on September 8, before hitting the shelves at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide on September 22.

“Millie is an inspiring force and brings a fresh, fun approach to clean skincare and beauty,” said Monica Arnuado, senior vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty, in a statement. “The love and passion behind florence by mills shines through, and we know this line of universal products will appeal to all, especially Gen Z.”

The launch is the latest in a string of exciting projects for Brown, who was recently snapped up by the Danish jewellery brand Pandora to front a major campaign rolling out this year. She also teamed up with the sneaker brand Converse on a line of customisable Chuck Taylor All-Stars that launched in July. — AFP-Relaxnews