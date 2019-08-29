In Ipoh Old Town, here's a group of people trying to keep art alive with an exhibition

A piece of art inspired by the 14th general election which saw a new government voted in. ― Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 29 ― The four pre-war shop lots have stood the test of time, playing host to various owners.

Now, thanks to a group of art enthusiasts, the shops at Lorong Bijeh Timah at Ipoh Old Town has 35 pieces of artwork on display for the public to appreciate.

Called Art Ipoh, the exhibition that will run until September 30 seeks to retain part of Ipoh's old charm while striving to create a space that encourages people to appreciate art.

While ‘Ipoh Art’ basically displays installation art, there are also paintings for sale.

There are sculptures and paintings, some of which are quirky in design.

The brain behind the exhibition, Tan Kai Lek, said the idea to have the installation art exhibition began some four years back.

“Many people do not see art as a vocation that can put food on your table. If a child tells their parents they want to become an artist, they will surely get a tongue lashing,” Tan explained, hoping to change people's mindset about art through the exhibition.

Tan Kai Lek said the idea to have the installation art exhibition began some four years back.

“There is more to art than just drawing or carving.”

He added that Thailand's tourism was greatly promoted through its art and culture.

“Even Korean pop culture grew from art and it has since spawned to other sectors such as cosmetic surgeries.”

Working together with Phillip Wong, who is also a director of the National Art Gallery board, 18 artists gathered at Tan's wood factory in May to let them work their charm.

A piece made by an artist whose background is from the fashion industry.

“The artists were given a free hand on what they want to create,” he said.

Some ended up staying at his factory for more than two months to complete their masterpieces.

Others travelled weekly to complete their work.

“It is up to visitors to interpret the pieces created,” he said, adding that one of the artists even used leaves as part of the creation.

A piece by artist Sivarajah Natarajan.

Tan said besides Perakians, there were also artists from Sarawak, Penang, Johor, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur involved in the exhibition.

Since its opening on August 17, Tan said the response towards the exhibition has been good.

The exhibition is from 10am to 6pm daily. It is closed on Mondays.

For more details, visit their Facebook page.