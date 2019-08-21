Patriotic retired cop tailors Jalur Gemilang baju Melayu with pension money ahead of Merdeka

Royal Malaysian Police pensioner Rahman Jali expressing his love for the country with his tailor-made Jalur Gemilang-inspired baju Melayu. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — A patriotic Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) pensioner went the extra mile to express his love for the country by spending RM200 of his pension money on a tailor-made Jalur Gemilang (Malaysian flag) baju Melayu ahead of the 62nd Merdeka anniversary.

Former station chief Rahman Jali, 61, told Bernama his willingness to spend his pension money on getting the special attire was to pay homage to the sacrifice of the fighters and leaders who sought the independence of the country.

“I am proud to be able to wear the incredible costume made using the Jalur Gemilang pattern ahead of Merdeka,” he added.

He also admitted that at first he didn’t want to wear the Malaysian flag costume every time he had to attend a special occasion, but he felt proud when he received many praises from the crowd.

“My move is not to show off but to instil the spirit of patriotism in the community to always love their homeland,” he said.

Rahman, who hails from Kampung Mengkabong, Tuaran in Sabah, also said that flames of patriotism burns in him as he is a retired police officer who was deeply involved in the struggle for independence.

“At least my approach to doing so has helped to spark the Merdeka celebration this year, as well as setting an example for the younger generation to do something useful for the country,” he said.

Rahman also called on Malaysians to show their pride as an independent nation and commemorate Merdeka.