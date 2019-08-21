First shade drops from YSL x Zoe Kravitz lipstick collection

Zoe Kravitz teases her lipstick collection with YSL. — Instagram:@zoeisabellakravitz via AFP

PARIS, Aug 21 — Zoe Kravitz has teased a shade from her upcoming lipstick line collaboration with YSL, ahead of the full collection drop later this week.

The actress — daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz — became a YSL Beauty muse in 2016 and is now lending her signature edge to a limited-edition product collaboration with the iconic beauty brand, which will consist of six shades, the first of which drops today.

Posting an image of herself to Instagram wearing one of the lipsticks, Kravitz modelled the first of the shades — “Arlene's Nude” — a pale rosewood number named after Kravitz's grandmother. Each shade in the collection has been named after Kravitz's loved ones, including her mother, Lisa Bonet, and dog, Scout.

The full YSL x Zoë Kravitz collection will be available online on August 25 (via WWD). — AFP-Relaxnews