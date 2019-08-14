Malaysian resident conductor of Hong Kong orchestra shares experience on leading a world class outfit

Chew says his father was against the idea of him studying music initially. ― Picture courtesy of Chew Hee Chiat

PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 ― Chew Hee Chiat first joined the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra as assistant conductor back in 2002.

The Malaysian conductor who was one of the youngest then in the ensemble, was thrown into the deep end, having to learn to manage musicians more senior than him early on in his career.

“I had to make sure that I was always well prepared in all the music scores and the study of each instrument in the orchestra,” he told Malay Mail.

Good interpersonal skills came in handy when dealing with great talents and strong opinions.

Founded in 1977, HKCO is known as a leader in Chinese ethnic music and over the years has become Hong Kong’s cultural ambassador.

It is also the only professional, full-sized Chinese orchestra in Hong Kong, according to its official page.

Chew Hee Chiat has been with the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra for the past 18 years. ― Picture via Instagram/Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra

This year marks Chew’s 18th year with them.

From assistant to associate conductor and now resident conductor the award-winning composer said he has grown with the orchestra.

Growing up in a traditional Chinese family that believed professional degrees would secure a solid future and pay bills, Chew’s father told him “You can do anything but music.”

“Music was never a real job; it was just a hobby for them. My father was against me studying music,” he said.

But he needed his father’s financial support then so Chew chose to study Computer Science which he was curious about.

“I didn’t give up music, I minored in music, studying cello performance in the same university.

Chew said he had to adapt to Hong Kong’s fast pace when he first moved there. ― Picture via Instagram/Chew Hee Chiat

“Having graduated with a computer science degree, my father didn’t oppose my wish to continue ― he was convinced I had the required qualification to feed myself at least,” he said.

He spent another year earning his music degree and attended graduate school to study orchestra conducting, working in his university’s computer services department to pay for his education.

“Music had been my goal all along. Conducting was what I studied last and it became my primary career.

“I took some extra paths towards my ultimate goal but there was no regret.

“My father meant well and I am always grateful for his support,” he said.

In Hong Kong, Chew works under the leadership of maestro Yan Huichang, HKCO’s artistic director cum permanent conductor.

The HKCO is the only professional, full-sized Chinese orchestra in Hong Kong. ― Picture via Instagram/Chew Hee Chiat

The University of South Carolina graduate is also in charge of planning and performing the concerts he is involved in.

“I appreciate the opportunity, as a Malaysian, to be able to lead such a wonderful orchestra of world standard.

“I feel that working with the musicians who share the same passion is a very rewarding experience,” he said.

Having lived in the Asian financial hub for almost 20 years, Chew described Hong Kong as a diverse society where East meets West.

The biggest challenge he had to get used to was the fast pace of life.

“Many people not used to the pace in Hong Kong feel that Hong Kongers are rude but they are not.

“They just don’t have the patience to deal with slow people, as everyone has to keep up with the speed of the city.

“Now since I’m used to the pace, I get reverse culture shock when I go back to Malaysia,” he confessed.

Comparing Hong Kong’s classical music scene to Malaysia, Chew said there are two flagship fully professional orchestras, the HKCO and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.

Unlike Malaysia, Hong Kong’s two leading orchestras are heavily funded by the government.

Although there are similar setups in Malaysia such as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO), the National Symphony Orchestra and college-university orchestras, none of them are fully professional or full-fledged outfits, except for the MPO, according to Chew.

“Not to mention that there is zero, not even a half-professional Chinese orchestra in Malaysia. But there is one professional Chinese orchestra, the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, across the Causeway.”

Chew returned to Malaysia last weekend to conduct a group of amateur classical Chinese musicians in The Journey, a concert showcasing works from China, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

The Malaysian piece in the concert was commissioned by the HKCO last December as part of its Sounds of Nature series.