Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ fragrance to drop this fall

Disney has teamed with DefineMe to create a perfume inspired by the beloved children’s film ‘The Little Mermaid.’ — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 9 — Disney and DefineMe have teased the launch of a new perfume inspired by the entertainment giant’s classic children’s film The Little Mermaid, the live-action remake of which is set to begin production.

The studio recently confirmed that 19-year-old singer and actress Halle Bailey of singing group Chloe x Halle has been cast to play Ariel in the fresh film production — which will see a fresh spin on the 30-year-old animated movie which initially debuted as a cartoon movie in 1989 — and has now revealed that a dedicated princess scent is on the way.

Confirmed as the first in a string of Disney Princess fragrances to launch in future, the perfume will come to fruition via a collaboration with indie beauty brand DefineMe, with the bottle modelled after Ariel herself, and designed to resemble the star character’s green mermaid tail and finished with a shell-like top.

As reported by WWD, the fragrance will feature a beachy scent, blended with ingredients like neroli, bergamot, jasmine and lilac and is set to retail for US$88 (RM368) for a 75ml bottle and US$28 for a 9ml bottle.

The Little Mermaid perfume will debut at Beautycon in Los Angeles on Saturday and will later be available for purchase starting in the fall at Ulta Beauty, DefineMe’s website, Disney stores and online.

While an official release date is yet to be announced for The Little Mermaid live-action remake, Disney has previously indicated that the film is slated to start production early next year. — AFP-Relaxnews