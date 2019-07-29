Where else can you put a tombstone? Johor man tweets about neighbour’s ‘unique’ way of ‘booking’ parking spot

Looking for a parking spot can be a real pain, especially if you find this waiting for you at an empty spot. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, July 29 — I’m sure that we’ve all had heated experiences with that one person who likes to stand in a parking spot to “chop” it.

But a man from Johor, who prefers to be known as Nuar, has topped all stories about people “booking” parking spots after his encounter with a neighbour using a tombstone to book a parking spot was re-uploaded onto Twitter.

As can be seen in the reposted tweet, one of the neighbours in Nuar’s housing area put a tombstone in an empty parking spot to prevent anyone else getting it -- clearly ignoring the red parking cone in the back.

The post has gotten a lot of attention from social media users as it has been shared over 10,000 times, with over 5,000 likes.

When contacted by Malay language news portal mStar, Nuar said that the tombstone has been there ever since he first moved in to the housing area in Johor Bahru.

“I moved in about a year ago. And the tombstone has been at that spot ever since,” told Nuar.

He added that at first glance he was terrified, but later became aware that it was just a scheme by one of his neighbours to prevent other people from parking in the spot.

“The first time I saw it I was shocked. But after a while, I felt angry because I realised that they were trying to ‘chop’ the parking spot.

“I think they (owner of the tombstone) are an old couple who have lived here for a long time,” Nuar said.

But he was not the only one who was alarmed by the tombstone as many social media users on Twitter shared their thoughts on his neighbour’s unique trick.

Comments from Twitter users. — Screengrab via Twitter

One user joked that it was the first time he saw a tombstone planted in a pot, while many users said that their cars would reverse by themselves if they turned into that parking spot as one user wrote:

“You would immediately back out if you turned into to that spot to park at night and see a tombstone”

Although, one particular user shared Nuar’s discontent with the whole situation by advising him to throw the tombstone into a tree, just like the example that they shared onto the thread on Twitter.