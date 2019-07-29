St John Ambulance of Malaysia, Perak continues tradition of cooking, flag signalling competition

Some 270 members of St John Ambulance Malaysia, Perak chapter taking part in the 40th Cooking and Flag Signalling Competition organised by the Perak chapter. — Picture courtesy of St John Ambulance Malaysia, Perak chapter

IPOH, July 29 — Some 270 of St John Ambulance of Malaysia (SJAM) Perak chapter members turned chefs for a day when they took part in a cooking competition.

The competition was held in conjunction with the non-governmental organisation's 40th Cooking and Flag Signalling Competition.

In a statement, SJAM Perak honorary secretary Chew Hoong Ling said the one-day event yesterday was held at SMK St Anthony in Teluk Intan that saw SMJK San Min winning most of the awards.

“It emerged as champion in two cooking categories and four flag signalling categories it contested while the SJAM southern region bagged the overall champion's award,” she said.

Chef Alan Wong checking the dishes cooked by participants of the 40th Cooking and Flag Signalling Competition. — Picture courtesy of St John Ambulance Malaysia, Perak chapter

The cooking competition also saw renowned chefs — Alan Wong, Kenny Low and Khiew Kok Chin — rendering their expertise.

While Wong has nearly three decades of experience in the industry, Low has eight international awards under his belt and Khiew, a Teluk Intan native, has won three international culinary awards.

The winners received their prizes from state SJAM commander Dr Chan Tong Meng.

Below is the full list of winners:

Overall champion

SJAM South Area, Perak

Cooking competition — Ambulance Adult

1. SMJK San Min AA 81(C)

2. SMK Horley Methodist AA 52

3. SMK Abdul Rahman Talib AA SMART

Nursing Adult

1. SMK Abdul Rahman Talib NA SMART

2. SMJK San Min AA 81(C)

3. SMJK Perempuan Perak NA 7

Ambulance Cadet

1. SMJK Hua Lian AC 33

2. SMJK Ayear Tawar AC 41

3. SMJK San Min AC 19

Nursing Cadet

1. SMJK San Min NC 8

2. SMJK Yuk Choy NC 11

3. SMJK Ayer Tawar NC 28 A flag signalling competition underway during the event organised by St John Ambulance Malaysia, Perak chapter. — Picture courtesy of St John Ambulance Malaysia, Perak chapter

Flag Signalling competition — Ambulance Adult

1. SMJK San Min AA 81(C)

2. SMK Horley Methodist AA 52

Nursing Adult

1. SMJK San Min AA 81(C)

2. SMJK Ayer Tawar NA 25

3. SMJK Perempuan Perak NA 8

Ambulance Cadet

1. SMJK San Min AC 19

2. SMJK Ayear Tawar AC 41

3. SMJK San Min AC 19

Nursing Cadet

1. SMJK San Min NC 8

2. SMJK Hua Lian NC 15

3. SMJK Hua Lian NC 12