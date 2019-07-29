Designer Rizalman takes on ‘royal’ task of dressing Agong, consort for coronation

Datuk Rizalman Ibrahim (left) and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who is the wife of Yang di-Pertuan Agong, have been working closely to design the coronation day costumes. — Picture via Instagram/Rizalman71

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Tomorrow marks a special for Malaysians in conjunction with the installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah willl be agong for the next five years along with his consort Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

However, the day is also an important one for renowned fashion designer Datuk Rizalman Ibrahim, who is responsible for the royal attire and the venue decoration for the ceremony at Istana Negara.

Rizalman, who has worked with the Pahang royal family over the years, told Malay portal mStar the reason that he was given the big task for the historic day was not due to his close relationship with the two, but rather as a common citizen who would obey orders given to him.

He also said he was very honoured and proud to be responsible for the what the king and the queen would wear on the coronation day.

Rizalman added that the final product was the result of his work with the Raja Permaisuri Agong who played an important role in the whole process, including fabric selection.

He also hinted that the royal attire was made using Pahang fabrics, which were woven by inmates from Penor and Bentong prisons in Pahang.

“Tunku Azizah is very detailed in design and she chose the thread for the weave as well as the embroidered yarn forming the Johor and Pahang emblems,” he said.

Besides being involved in the weaving process, it was reported earlier that Tunku Azizah has played an instrumental role in the preparations for the installation day to ensure that the historic occasion was in accordance with the heritage of the Malay Sultanate.

Rizalman also highlighted that his team of 30 staff was currently working to finish the coronation day attire for Agong’s children: Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah, Tengku Princess Faith Afzan, Tengku Princess Ilisha Ameera, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Tengku Princess Ilyana, Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri'ayatuddin Shah, Tengku Ahmad Ismail Muadzam Shah, Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah and Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah 'Athiyatullah.

Meanwhile, Rizalman said he and his team were also given the responsibility to decorate the grand Balairong Seri (Throne Room) at Istana Negara, where the ceremony will take place.

“I’ve assigned 100 people from my team to do the decoration at Balairong Seri according to the protocol,” he added.