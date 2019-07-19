Orlando is top summer travel destination for US

Orlando, Florida tops flight destinations in the US this summer. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 19 — This summer, air travel is up 7 per cent in the US, a trend travel experts attribute to the low-cost airfare boom and spike in seat capacity.

That’s the synopsis of online booking site CheapOair, which looked at booking data for the period between Memorial Day and Labour Day weekend to tease out trends.

The most popular destination for US travelers this season is the theme park capital of America, Orlando, followed by Las Vegas and last year’s chart-topper, New York.

CheapOAir points out that while the top of the list is made up of perennial favorites, other “travel gems” like Denver and Seattle are also growing in popularity.

The top-ranked international destination, meanwhile, is London.

Here are the top 10 most popular summer travel destinations, according to CheapOair:

1. Orlando

2. Las Vegas

3. New York

4. Los Angeles

5. Denver

6. Chicago

7. Seattle

8. London (UK)

9. Fort Lauderdale

10. Washington DC — AFP-Relaxnews