This is how KISMEC’s work-life practices keep employee satisfaction high

KISMEC employees getting together for a Hari Raya event. — Picture courtesy of KISMEC

KEDAH Industrial Skills and Management Development Centre (KISMEC) has embraced Work-Life Practices (WLPs) to successfully retain a strong pool of talent.

The company, which runs Technical Vocational and Educational Training (TVET) programmes to enhance the knowledge of employees in the industrial sector, practices an open-door policy where staff can meet with top management to share their views on how the organisation can improve.

KISMEC’s Executive Director Mohd Yusuri said that putting the well-being of staff first is the first crucial step in ensuring the long-term success of the company.

“We believe our staff are one of our major stakeholders. Therefore, it is important to retain their talents, skills, knowledge, capacity and wellbeing to ensure that KISMEC becomes the preferred skill development centre.”

The organisation believes that prioritising work-life balance will enhance their staff’s commitment and motivation.

“This is also generating a powerful retention programme,” he said.

Some of the things KISMEC has done is to provide employee facilities such as a lactation room for working mums and a spacious surau.

KISMEC also plans to host recreational activities such as family days and monthly aerobics and Zumba sessions in the future to further boost staff welfare.

All this has resulted in a better environment for the staff.

KISMEC employees and industrial partners were recently treated to a Hari Raya gathering to encourage bonding among staff. — Picture courtesy of KISMEC

When it comes to their hiring policy, KISMEC prioritises skills and capabilities over race, gender, and age as part of adhering to Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) in the workplace.

Implementing these WLPs has enriched the company with expertise across a wide range of demographics, winning them Special Mention at TalentCorp’s LIFE AT WORK Awards 2018.

Mohd Yusuri added that making D&I a success in the office was very much reliant on respecting the myriad of differences in any given team.

“We should consider the working environment and the needs of certain employees like young mothers, those with special needs, and religious and multicultural requirements.

“Communications and technology are also part and parcel of the ways we get a healthy work-life culture.”

TalentCorp’s LIFE AT WORK Awards celebrates organisations that champion the D&I agenda and implement policies that transform the work, workplace and workforce. Submissions for LIFE AT WORK Awards 2019 have been extended to 2 Aug 2019. For more information, visit www.lifeatwork.my.