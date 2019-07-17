Chanel teases its next big fragrance campaign, starring Margot Robbie

Actress Margot Robbie arrives at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, July 17 — Chanel is launching a new fragrance this fall, and it has drafted in Margot Robbie to help.

The I, Tonya star is set to be the face of the luxury house’ new scent “Gabrielle Chanel Essence”, which will drop on September 1. Sharing a campaign image to Instagram that sees Robbie sporting a luminous, natural makeup look, the brand referred to the perfume as “the fragrance of a radiant woman”.

According to WWD, the new scent features elements of jasmine, ylang-ylang, orange blossom and tuberose.

Australian actress Robbie was first snapped up by Chanel to act as an ambassador to the house back in 2018, and she has since fronted the campaign brand’s debut Coco Neige de Chanel range of winter sportswear. It was announced that she was to front a scent in May this year.

In landing a Chanel fragrance campaign, Robbie follows in the footsteps of fellow stars such as Keira Knightley, Kristen Stewart and Lily Rose Depp. The project comes at a busy time for the actress, who will appear on the big screen later this month as Sharon Tate in the hotly-anticipated Quentin Tarantino production Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. — AFP-Relaxnews