UNHCR to launch its global ‘Step with Refugees’ campaign in Malaysia this Sunday

The Step with Refugees campaign launch will feature a live art competition featuring 10 young refugee artists. ― Picture courtesy of UNHCR

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will kick-off its global campaign dubbed Step with Refugees here in Malaysia this Sunday (July 14) to raise awareness of the plight of refugees who have fled their homes from war and persecution.

UNHCR traced the journeys of refugees around the world in the campaign, highlighting that collectively, refugees travel approximately two billion kilometres every year to reach the first point of safety.

The campaign, which will be launched at Publika Mall in Kuala Lumpur, invites people to act in solidarity with refugees by walking, running or cycling to achieve a cumulative total of two billion kilometres by end of 2020.

Participants can use their fitness apps or the campaign website to log the kilometres and contribute to a global total.

The campaign launch will also feature a series of high-energy workout classes by fitness experts from Flyproject.

UNHCR representatives will then track the number of steps taken by participants and will input them into the global count of kilometres taken in solidarity with refugees.

The agency has also partnered with Art Battle Malaysia to organise a live painting competition, called Art Battle, showcasing the works of 10 young refugee artists from the art collective Canvassing for Confidence.

The full-day event at The Square, Publika Mall from 8am until 7pm this Sunday, will also feature the Drum for Hope performance by refugee students from Fugee School as well as a bazaar.

For more information on Step With Refugees, surf over to the event’s Facebook page for more information.