Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson returns to Tate Modern this summer

Olafur Eliasson’s 'Your spiral view' (2002). ― Picture courtesy of Olafur Eliasson and Tate Modern via AFP

LONDON, July 10 ― “Olafur Eliasson: In Real Life,” which will open on July 11 in London, marks the first major survey of the artist in the UK.

The solo exhibition, curated by Mark Godfrey and Emma Lewis, will bring together over 30 works spanning the last three decades of Eliasson's career, from his critically-acclaimed installations to new paintings and sculptures.

Each gallery of the Tate Modern will reflect upon a different topic explored within the Danish-Icelandic artist's practice.

This will include his early investigations into space, motion and natural phenomena, as seen in his 1994 immersive installation “Moss wall” that features lichen from Iceland.

Also on show will be his experimentations with the effects of light and color on perception that characterize his recent works, including his 2014 sculpture “Stardust particle.”

The exhibition will culminate with works by Eliasson that tackle social and environmental issues, including his “Little Sun” project that was first launched at Tate Modern in 2012.

Among them is also his 2010 large-scale installation “Din blinde passager (Your blind passenger),” which is a 90-meter-long corridor of fog that raises questions about the relativity of human senses.

“Olafur Eliasson: In Real Life” will however not be confined to the walls of Tate Modern, extending onto the museum's terrace. Installations, such as Eliasson's 1997 “Room for one colour,” will animate the concourse outside the galleries.

For the duration of the exhibition, the artist will also be collaborating with Tate Eats to serve a special menu for the Terrace Bar. It will be inspired by the organic, vegetarian and ethically sourced food that Eliasson and his team eat every day for lunch in his Berlin-based studio.

This is not the first time that the Scandinavian artist will be on show at Tate Modern. His seminal “Weather Project” drew huge crowds in the Turbine Hall in 2003, becoming one of the most popular exhibitions in the history of the British gallery.

“Olafur Eliasson: In Real Life” will be at Tate Modern from July 11 through January 5, 2020. The presentation will be accompanied by a series of public events throughout the gallery, including plans for weekly Skype calls between visitors and his studio.

It will then tour to the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, from February 14 to June 21, 2020.

Tickets and additional information can be found at https://www.tate.org.uk/. ― AFP-Relaxnews