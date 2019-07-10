Birthday wishes pour in for Dr M from Malaysians

One of the many creative birthday wishes in honour of Dr M, who turns 94 today. ― Twitter/@faisaralee

PETALING JAYA, July 10 ― Malaysians from all walks of life took to social media today to wish Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad well on his 94th birthday.

Apart formal wishes from world leaders such as Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Dr Mahathir received birthday messages from his colleagues in the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, posted in a compilation video on its Facebook page.

Malaysian automotive company Proton, also joined in on feting its founder along with an old photograph of Dr Mahathir behind the wheel of the Proton Saga.

Proton was conceived by Dr Mahathir in 1979 when he was deputy prime minister under the National Car Project.

Dr Mahathir’s daughter, Datin Paduka Marina paid tribute to her father’s sense of humour in a heartfelt post on Facebook.

“Most people think you’re very stern and strict but you’re quite a quirky funny guy really.

“Anyway have a terrific birthday, don’t work so hard today, eat some cake and I’ll see you later,” Marina said.

On the entertainment front, the folks at popular Malay entertainment channel Astro Gempak released an updated rendition of Standing in the Eyes of the World, made popular by the country’s rock queen Ella.

Under composer Datuk Wah Idris, the song features child talents from Astro Ceria in Kashika, Umairah, El and television personalities Yoyo Cheow and Adinda.

Ella herself makes an appearance to complete the song, which was the 1998 Commonwealth Games theme.

The nonagenarian, who became prime minister for the second time after last year’s historic 14th general election, also received loving wishes from a new generation of Malaysians.

One boy, who referred to the prime minister as tata, the Tamil word for grandfather, thanked Dr Mahathir for being his superhero.

Down south in Muar, Johor, the students of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Ladang Sungai Muar formed the letter ‘M’ to sing Happy Birthday.

Instagram user @diariputeri flexed her Japanese language skills in a birthday message to the prime minister, who is widely known for his love of Japan, best exemplified in the politician’s Look East Policy.

Many with an artistic flare meanwhile, put their talents into good use through doodles and artwork to celebrate the Pakatan Harapan chairman.

Dr Mahathir was born on July 10, 1925 in Alor Setar, Kedah.