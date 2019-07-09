Scotland opens new 'whale trail' for spotting marine wildlife

The Hebridean Whale Trail aims to showcase the region as a world-class destination for spotting marine wildlife. — AFP pic

EDINBURGH, July 9 — Scotland has unveiled a new whale trail that hugs the country's west coast, allowing for land-based sightings of whales, dolphins and porpoises.

The first of its kind in the UK, The Hebridean Whale Trail aims to showcase the region as a world-class destination for spotting marine wildlife and promote the area's natural heritage.

The trail connects 33 spots along the Hebridean archipelago that showcase the best sites for catching a glimpse of marine mammals like bottlenose and common dolphins, harbor porpoise, minke and killer whales in their natural habitat.

“The trail encourages accessible, low-impact whale-watching from land, which for many is a completely new way of thinking about viewing marine wildlife,” said Alison Lomax, Director of the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust in a statement.

“Scotland's west coast is dotted with stunning places where you can quietly watch whales, dolphins, and other wildlife going about their business from a clifftop or harbor. Ultimately we want people to experience the thrill of watching a fin breaking the surface in the distance, and the challenge of identifying which type of whale they've seen, sharing that experience with others, and learning about the threats these animals face in our seas.”

Marine conservation is also a big part of the trail. At select visitor centers along the way, hikers will be able to meet volunteers and local experts and learn more about local species and the local habitat.

Scotland follows the lead of Ireland, which turned its rugged and scenic west coast into a tourism site of its own. Stretching 2,500 km along Ireland's western seaboard, the Wild Atlantic Way is the longest defined coastal touring route in the world. — AFP-Relaxnews