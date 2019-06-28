Miracle: Malaysian woman in six-month coma gives birth to healthy baby

Baby girl Farah Hanis Fairol Haziri was born when her mother was still in coma due to brain tumour. — Picture via Facebook/noorhashim.mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The birth of Farah Hanis Fairol Haziri was a miracle of sorts as she was born from her ill mother, who has been in a coma for the past six months.

Farah from Kota Baru, miraculously survived the comatose state of her 36-year-old mother Kamareeah Arwae, who has been in a coma since last December after she had cramps and seizures due to a growing brain tumour.

Kamareeah’s husband Fairol Haziri Rahim told Sinar Harian his wife was diagnosed when she was two months pregnant.

“I was initially told by the doctors that the baby’s chance of survival was very low as Kamareeah had to undergo many treatments, which could potentially affect the fetus or even cause miscarriage,” he added.

Fairol Haziri also said that his wife even had to undergo a surgery to remove the tumour when she entered her second trimester.

After undergoing two major surgeries, Fairol Haziri said his wife was allowed to go home as the baby was still strong and showed no negative signs.

However, Farah was surgically born before she reached the 37-week maturity and had to spend three weeks in the ward.

Fairol Haziri had to quit his job to look after his ill wife and newborn baby in the past few months.

Today, he only lives on a RM200 monthly aid from the Welfare Department and financial assistance from the Kelantan Malay Islamic Religious Advisory Council.