‘Flying Wallendas’ cross Times Square on high wire

Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks the high wire with his sister Lijana as they greet the crowd over Times Square in New York June 23, 2019. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 24 — A brother and sister tightrope act crossed Times Square on a high wire 25 floors above the New York landmark yesterday night.

Nik and Lijana Wallenda, of the “Flying Wallendas” circus and stunt-performing family, walked from opposite sides of the square on a wire running 396 metres (1,300 feet) from 42nd Street to 47th Street.

The two crossed midway on their 36-minute walk, Lijana, 42, sitting down so Nik, 40, could step over her, before she got up and continued her way, cheered on by a crowd of thousands below.

“Only by the grace of God,” said Lijana as she walked, listening to gospel music and talking to her brother through a wireless connection.

Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks the high wire with his sister Lijana over Times Square in New York June 23, 2019. ― Reuters pic

It was Lijana’s first high-wire performance since a 2017 accident in which she and four other walkers fell 9m (30 feet) and were seriously injured.

“Fear will not conquer me, and it didn’t,” she said close to completing the walk, urged on by her brother.

The Wallendas wore safety harnesses in order to gain city approval for the stunt. ― Reuters