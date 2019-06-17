What makes Shell Malaysia a cool place to work at? Diversity and video games, to name a few (VIDEO)

Recreational facilities at the office help Shell Malaysia employees achieve a much-needed boost during the workday. — Picture courtesy of Shell Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — It’s easy for monotony to set in at the office when there’s nothing to boost employee morale.

That’s why Shell Malaysia has implemented work-life practices to enable their staff to take charge of their tasks.

Their office comes with a pool table, musical instruments, gym facilities, and video consoles to introduce a fun-filled vibe to the workplace.

The cheery atmosphere has been a hit with employees who can now work hard and play hard at the same time.

“Working at Shell, I feel no pressure to be materialistically hardworking.

“It’s the actual work and knowledge that I get assessed for, and I have the freedom to complete my task the best way I can as long as I comply with the company’s policies and principles,” said human resources policy and benefits advisor Celeste Lo.

Shell Malaysia’s general manager of business operations in Kuala Lumpur Nyon Kam Yew said throwing a few extra perks into the office helps lift the mood of staff, in turn increasing productivity.

“We developed a world-class work experience for them. We build energy at the workplace and we built a very conducive working environment for our people to do their work,” he said.

An added focus on diversity and inclusion has also made it easy for employees like Shehzada Shariff to tap into the knowledge of colleagues at different levels in the company.

The pipeline engineer says that it’s easier than ever to liaise with Shell Malaysia staff members from all around the country as a result.

Working with Shell Malaysia employees from different parts of the country has helped Shehzada Shariff (centre) to grow as a working professional. — Picture courtesy of Shell Malaysia

“(Diversity in the organisation) allows me to bounce ideas with a diverse team in Kuala Lumpur or connect with colleagues in Miri, Kota Kinabalu, or anywhere in the world to seek different views.

“This allows me to produce better quality work and helps me grow professionally,” said Shehzada.

Shell Malaysia’s external relations manager Nimmi Kamal explained that putting diversity at the forefront was important to ensure fresh ideas and efforts can come from all parties regardless of their background.

“In Shell, we listen to our staff. Every time we try to adapt, progress, and listen to what other industry players are doing.

“That enables staff to not differentiate whether you’re from a different age group or gender.

“At the end of the day, you’re seen for what you can contribute to the organisation.”

