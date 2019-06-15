Singapore says more bicentennial S$20 notes to be issued after first batch snapped up in five days

The front of the bicentennial commemorative S$20 note. Two million were snapped up within five days of being made available. A new batch will be issued later in the year. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 15 — Another two million bicentennial commemorative S$20 (RM60.81) notes are to be issued, after the first two million notes were snapped up within a week.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced yesterday that the new batch of notes will be available around October to November.

The S$20 notes, marking 200 years since Sir Stamford Raffles set foot in Singapore, went on sale on Monday at major banks. They were sold out by yesterday, even though people are limited to obtaining 20 of the new notes at each transaction.

The front of the commemorative note features Singapore’s first president Yusof Ishak, alongside national monuments such as the former Supreme Court and City Hall. The back features eight pioneers who made important contributions to Singapore across various fields, with the backdrop of the old Singapore River transitioning into the modern-day city-state. The S$20 note also has the years “1819” and “2019” depicted in gold.

MAS said that it would inform the public when the new notes are available. ― TODAY