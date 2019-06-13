Allianz Malaysia treats underprivileged kids to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ movie

‘Avengers: Endgame’ is a must-watch movie, and a lucky bunch of underprivileged kids got their chance to watch it thanks to the generosity of the people at Allianz Malaysia Berhad. ― Picture courtesy of Allianz Malaysia Berhad

PETALING JAYA, June 13 ― Avengers: Endgame was arguably the most highly-anticipated film of the year and that made getting tickets for the movie even harder as we all know.

Added with the fact that movie tickets and refreshments are a little pricey nowadays, going to the cinema to watch a movie could not be any more difficult, especially for those who are underprivileged.

However, a lucky group of children from five different children’s homes were gifted tickets to a special screening of Avengers: Endgame at TGV Cinemas Sunway Putra Mall by Allianz Malaysia Berhad as part of their Allianz4Good CSR initiatives.

A total of 162 people, including the children from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Mary, Lighthouse Children Welfare Home Association, United Learning Centre, Yayasan Chow Kit and SOLS 24/7, were treated to the special movie screening on May 22, along with a few members of Allianz Malaysia’s customer service team.

“We wanted to share the excitement of the Avengers franchises’ ending with children that we know who could not afford to watch it.

“It is important for us to give back to the less fortunate, especially children, in whatever way we can,” said Allianz head of customer advocacy, Mohd Farop Mohd Sharif in a press release.

Allianz set out to make it not just a special screening but a special day as well for the children.

They also provided each attendee with a boatload of snacks to choose from, such as a set of Royale popcorn, a hotdog, chicken nuggets, Milo nuggets, jelly, mineral water and a Milo drink.