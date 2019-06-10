Children: The joy, and horror of Aidilfitri open houses

So much for a surprise — detecting the presence of coins, one child just discarded his duit Raya. — Twitter/MerchantofMilan image

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Visiting homes of relatives and friends is definitely one of the fun activities during any festive season in Malaysia, but along with it comes common grouses that be heard in polite hushed whispers by hosts.

From the first day of Aidlfitri, social media platforms have been inundated with one of the most common horrors during the open house season — children.

While the usual lot of complaints revolve around the “ungratefulness” of young recipients of “duit Raya,”, this year’s complaints have gotten louder, with escalating levels in the tales of horror.

For Twitter user @MerchantofMilan, putting in additional coins into the money packets was meant to be a bonus to the RM10 inside.

The result, however, was a child chiding him upon feeling the coins in the packet, not saying thank you and throwing the unopened money packet away as he was leaving.

Aku bagi duit raya dlm sampul. Saje la letak duit syiling sekali duit kertas. Tp ad budak ni, lps dpt duit raya, dia ckp "duit syiling je?" Ckp thanks pon tak, weh~



Aku perati dia gerak balek. 😶 Dia drop sampul tu tgh jalan, guys.. 😣 kecik ati aku. Kot la nk bukak dulu tgk.. pic.twitter.com/LlXaHycyDL — ☘️antara🍀 (@MerchantofMilan) June 6, 2019

“I went to pick it up. Saddened that my sincere gift was treated in such a manner.”

Many were miffed that some children were not taught by their parents to not open the money packets in front of the host that had just handed them out.

And worse still for @alinsonh, some of her “visitors” left a trail of money packets strewn in her garden immediately after emptying out the contents.

Please teach your kids to not open duit raya infront of the tuan rumah. pastu dah buka buang sampul kt laman rumah. OI DULU AKU BENDA NI PUN AKU KUMPUL WEH. pic.twitter.com/dVL0Mog6jm — شازلين (@alinsonh) June 9, 2019

Some complained of the mess left behind by children visiting their home, including damaged items.

Bila jadi tuan rumah 😂 Tag price bersepah, barang make up aku habis budak kecil main waduhhhh and last cermin muka patah dua 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/PuOOU8Uuo4 — zahra.nak.duit.raya (@_zahratulamani) June 6, 2019

But none had it as bad as one who complained on Twitter that the children of some visitors left his car with a broken windscreen after throwing stones about.

After the tweet went viral, the person said a friend reached out and admitted their child was responsible and would bear the cost of the damage.

Ni la sebab aku tak suka budak budak ramai, pastu jenis anak buas mak bapak tak reti nak jaga. Main baling baling batu kena cermin kereta aku pic.twitter.com/EXVLymqSOQ — fairuspe0s (@fairuspeos) June 6, 2019

The worse tale shared, however, belonged to @Uyushh who tweeted on the second day of Aidilfitri that her cat had been warded after it was hit on the head with an object.

While she was reluctant to accuse any of her guests, she tweeted a reminder to parents visiting with children to control their kids.

Kucing aku baru kena warded 2 hari sebab doctor cakap dia trauma kena hentakan kuat dekat kepala. Bukan nak tuduh, tapi kalau datang rumah beraya, jaga la anak tu dari buat onar. 😞😞😞



P/s: doctor cakap if takde perkembangan positif percentage untuk lumpuh tinggi. 😞😞 pic.twitter.com/ig7J7X4uGF — nurush shahindah (@Uyushh) June 6, 2019

@Uyushh updated a day later on Friday with the sad news that “King,” her cat had passed on due to the injuries.