Men's fashion month: Three takeaways from the Saint Laurent show

Saint Laurent spring/summer 2020 men's fashion show in Malibu June 6, 2019. ― AFP pic

MALIBU, June 8 ― Thursday, June 6, the Saint Laurent fashion house presented its spring/summer 2020 men's collection in Malibu, California, as part of the current menswear month. The show proved an expression of freedom ― as much with the chosen location as with the collection themes ― and was watched by a galaxy of stars, including Liam Hemsworth, Hailey Baldwin, Nicole Richie and Keanu Reeves. Here are three things to take away from this Saint Laurent show with multiple inspirations.

A paradise setting

Creative director, Anthony Vaccarello invited the fashion world to Malibu, California, to show the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2020 men's collection. The location seems to have been running through the designer's mind for some time, with a palm-tree-lined catwalk already taking center stage at the luxury label's spring/summer 2019 show, held at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. This time, the designer hit especially hard, staging his show right at the water's edge. Here, the catwalk took the form of a wooden-plank walkway set up on the sand just steps from the ocean, showcasing the collection against a paradise backdrop.

A collection embracing the 1970s

If one thing's for sure, it's that Anthony Vaccarello looked to the '70s when developing this new men's collection, although updating the silhouette for the modern day. The theme was channeled via a host of sparkly ― sometimes very sparkly ― details, seen on jackets, pants, suits, asymmetric tops revealing men's torsos, and kimono-style T-shirts, all steeped in the rock 'n' roll style of the 1970s.

However, certain much more fluid silhouettes seemed to express oriental influences. This source of inspiration was seen with loose pants, held tight around the ankles, worn with multi-strap sandals, as well as djellaba-style tops. Other themes included transparency, leather ― although less so than usual ― and denim, in the form of ripped shorts.

A star-studded guest list

A Saint Laurent show in Malibu is evidently an unmissable event. And with no shortage of international superstars in California, the front row was certain to be a prestigious affair. Indeed, show guests included Liam Hemsworth, Hailey Baldwin, Nicole Richie and Keanu Reeves, as well as Laura Dern, Miley Cyrus, Amber Heard, Amber Valletta, 21 Savage and Lakeith Stanfield. ― AFP-Relaxnews