New campaign highlights creative spirit of London in the run up to Men’s Fashion Week

‘This Is London’ BFC campaign. — Picture courtesy of British Fashion Council

LONDON, June 5 — The British Fashion Council (BFC) has rolled out a campaign celebrating the UK capital, ahead of London Fashion Week Men’s this June.

Dubbed “This is London,” the campaign was shot by the London-based photographer Markn and celebrates community, diversity and culture at the major fashion event.

The ads, which feature images of figures from the worlds of art, music, fashion, film and sport, aim to pay homage to the relationship between the city’s well-established creative industries.

Stars include Caroline Rush (Chief Executive, BFC), Dylan Jones (BFC Menswear Chair and Editor, British GQ), model and DJ Ashton Gohil, BFC Menswear ambassador David Gandy, poet James Massiah, professional skater Lucien Clarke and designer Oliver Spencer, among others. The campaign sees each of the models speak about what they love most about London.

“The ‘This is London’ campaign shines a light on the incredible pool of talent that makes London the creative capital of the world,” said Jones in a statement.

“From rising stars to established names, the campaign features a diverse mix of individuals, celebrating the eccentricity of our capital while illustrating that LFWM is a global platform for innovation and culture.”

The move is the latest in a string of innovative campaigns and installations launched to promote London’s fashion industry. Last year saw the creative Anya Hindmarch unveil a ‘Chubby Hearts’ Valentine’s Day project that saw 20 large, inflatable red hearts in a variety of locations around the city in a celebration of London Fashion Week.

“This is London” will be promoted at the main hub of the 14th edition of LFWM, which runs from June 8 through June 10. — AFP-Relaxnews