You can now wear your favourite Dunkin' flavours on your nails

NEW YORK, May 25 ― Dunkin' is now serving up vegan nail polish alongside its sweet treats.

The coffee and donut chain has announced the launch of a limited-edition, eight-piece nail polish line launching in ten select salons across the US, Hello Giggles reports. The vegan-friendly range was created in partnership with Lauren B. Beauty.

The series features vibrant colours inspired by the company's signature lattes and Baskin-Robbins ice cream-flavoured coffees, spanning mint green, banana yellow and coffee hues. The polishes' names are equally tasty, including “Cocoa Mocha,” “Caramel Craze,” “Blueberry Crisp” and “Pistachio Almond Fudge,” among others. Dunkin has also come up with a limited-edition pink and orange duo inspired by the colors of its logo, dubbed “Slam Dunkin” and “Pretty in Dunkin”.

This is not Dunkin's first foray into the beauty industry ― last October, the chain teamed up with the personal care giant Dove on a New York pop-up titled “Dove x Dunkin”. The temporary Manhattan store offered customers a combination of on-the-house styling appointments featuring Dove Dry Shampoo, served with free Dunkin' coffees, as well as a joint merchandise collection featuring travel cups, tote bags and hair accessories.

And although fast food and colour cosmetics might not be an obvious match made in heaven, the trend is gaining traction. Last year saw the global Pretzel franchise Auntie Anne's unveil a “House of A” Heavenly Scent Essential Pretzel Oils collection, while the US chain restaurant Villa Italian Kitchen announced the release of a limited-edition, pepperoni-scented lipstick in honor of National Kissing Day. ― AFP-Relaxnews