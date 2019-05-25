More Aladdin-themed makeup is here, courtesy of Primark

Aladdin Eyeshadow Palette by Primark. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 25 ― Aladdin fever is mounting as Disney releases its new star-studded live-action version of the classic story, and beauty brands are hitching a ride on the magic carpet.

MAC Cosmetics was one of the first in line, having launched its “Disney Aladdin Collection by MAC” makeup collection earlier this month, and now, it looks like the UK high street retailer Primark is also be on board.

The fashion giant has released an Aladdin-inspired beauty range in the UK, as reported by Revelist. The centerpiece of the line is a 12-pan “Your Wish Is My Command” eyeshadow palette featuring jewel hues in both matte and shimmery finishes, with names including “Shooting Star” and “Cosmic Love”. “From Genie blues to emerald greens, our 12 highly pigmented eyeshadows are the perfect colors when creating magical makeup styles,” reads a statement from the brand.

The series also includes a glitter body mist, a fragrance, two hairbrushes, a compact mirror, a set of press-on nails, an eyemask and a turban. According to the Primark blog, the fragrance even contains Jasmine notes ― alongside cashmere wood ― in an extra nod to the movie. The entire line comes presented in blue and purple packaging decorated with gold-coloured hardware, illustrations of Jasmine and elaborate tassel details.

Disney-themed beauty collections are fast becoming a major cosmetics trend: recent examples include a Toy Story-themed skincare range from the K-beauty brand Innisfree, and a 90th-anniversary Mickey Mouse collection with Bésame Cosmetics. ― AFP-Relaxnews