Video of stray dog shot twice by Ipoh City Hall goes viral as social media condemns action

A video uploaded on Wednesday of a stray dog writhing in pain after reportedly shot by an Ipoh City Hall worker has drawn a barrage of criticism. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, MAY 24 — A video uploaded on Wednesday of a stray dog writhing in pain after reportedly shot by an Ipoh City Hall worker has drawn a barrage of criticism from many on social media.

Originally uploaded by Sharon Dhillon on Facebook, a stray is seen is seen lying in a pool of blood while struggling in pain, for over a minute.

The council workers, one seen wearing a shirt with MBI (Ipoh City Hall) Enforcement emblazoned on the back, appeared to ignore two women who are heard chastising them for their actions, before one of them takes another shot at the dog before it slumps motionless on the ground.

Based on what can be heard from the video, the women told the workers they and another neighbour had been feeding the stray.

The video which has garnered almost 2,000 reactions, and over 3,600 shares was flooded with over a thousand comments condemning the actions of the council workers.

More angry comments flooded another posting by animal rights group, Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better on Facebook, with many spewing profanities at the heartless act of the enforcement officers.

The video meanwhile has been reuploaded, and shared on other social media platforms including Twitter, eliciting the same outrage.

MBI meanwhile has issued a press release on their Facebook page standing by the actions of their enforcement officers saying it was consistent with enforcement action that followed standard operating procedures.

The statement said its Dog Control Enforcement unit was dispatched to Pengkalan Gate based on a complaint on strays.