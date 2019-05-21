For a good cause: Malaysia AIDS Foundation teams up with UM for charity run

The Hot and Cold Charity Run 2019 invites companies to take part in their brand new ‘Corporate Challenge’ category this year. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF)

PETALING JAYA, May 21 ― If you are looking for a new way to inspire your team, then here is a suggestion.

Send your team to compete in this year’s edition of the Hot & Cold Charity Run.

The Hot & Cold Charity Run 2019, organised by the Malaysia AIDS Foundation (MAF) and the Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya (UM), is a joint venture by both parties in their efforts to support the prevention and awareness of HIV in the country.

The run which will take place on June 30 on the grounds of the Universiti Malaya Main Campus in Lembah Pantai Kuala Lumpur, on a route that will take participants around the campus grounds.

In this year’s edition of the run, they have introduced a new category called “The Corporate Challenge”, which invites companies to take part and stand a chance to win a cash prize of RM3,000.

The “Corporate Challenge” category, with only 30 slots up for grabs, is inviting companies to send a team of 10 runners to compete in three different running categories which include 3-kilometre, 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre runs.

Each team member can participate in any category of their choosing but, it is compulsory for teams to field at least three runners in the 10-kilometre category.

The team with the fastest overall average time will be crowned the winners of the “Corporate Challenge” and be presented with the “Champion’s Cup” as well as the attractive cash prize.

MAF chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, who is also the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at University of Malaya, said in a press release that the run was organised as part of their fundraising efforts committed to the HIV/AIDS cause in this country.

“I am proud to see that the Hot & Cold Charity Run has grown to become the biggest sporting event dedicated to the HIV/AIDS cause in Malaysia, the partnership allows us to use this event as a vehicle to reach out to as many young people as possible, spreading key messages of HIV prevention and awareness,” she added.

Additionally, the run will also act as an opportunity for both parties to raise funds for the growing needs of HIV prevention, provide aid and care to those living with the disease, and support the medical student development programme in UM.

Public registration for the Hot & Cold Charity Run 2019 will be open until May 31 for all three categories (3km, 5km and 10km) and you can register here.

If you’re looking to register your team in the “Corporate Challenge” event, contact Zackery at +6012 973 2506 or [email protected].