FabFitFun expands into UK market

The FabFitFun Summer Box is now available in the UK. — FabFitFun handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, May 16 — Lifestyle subscription service FabFitFun is expanding overseas.

The LA brand, which offers monthly “FabFitFun boxes” to members, is now available in the UK.

“We’ve spent the last 10 years building FabFitFun into one of the most beloved multi-platform lifestyle and wellness brands in the United States and Canada,” said co-founder Katie Rosen Kitchens in a statement.

“Our members tell us almost daily about the positive impact FabFitFun has on their lives and we want to bring this experience to as many people in as many places as possible. As we continue to grow our international reach we are thrilled to introduce the FabFitFun membership experience to the UK.”

FabFitFun, which was founded as a newsletter and blog in 2010 and now counts more than one million members, specialises in delivering a carefully curated collection of products across the beauty, fashion, wellness, fitness, home and technology sectors.

Boxes contain between eight and 10 products and users are able to customise certain elements for a more personalised experience.

The move follows the news back in January that the company had raised US$80 million (RM333.1 million) in Series A funding, with a view to focusing on international growth.

“Our mission is to inspire happiness and well-being, and we hear from our members every day about how we’ve done that and so much more,” said co-founder and co-CEO Daniel Broukhim at the time.

“People from all over the world come to FabFitFun to discover new products and they remain engaged because of our interactive community and one-of-a-kind experiences.” — AFP-Relaxnews