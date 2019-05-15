David Beckham is moving into eyewear

Former England footballer David Beckham is venturing into eyewear next. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 15 — David Beckham has a line of sunglasses on the way.

The sportsman and entrepreneur has teamed up with the eyewear company Safilo Group to launch a David Beckham-branded collection of shades and prescription glasses set to drop next January.

“I wear sunglasses all the time and this is a category that I love,” Beckham said in a statement. “So, it’s important to me to work with a partner who cares as much about the design and craftsmanship of the product as I do.” He added: “I’m really enjoying the process of creating a collection with the Safilo team — and I can’t wait to launch it next year.”

“It is a great honor for me to welcome to our portfolio this brand that carries the name of one of the most famous and successful players in the world,” added Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group, which manufactures eyewear under licenses for brands such as Dior, Fendi, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

The global ten-year licence will give Beckham time to establish himself as a major player in the eyewear industry, adding another element to his growing fashion and lifestyle empire. Last year, the star entered the beauty segment when he partnered with L’Oréal Luxe to launch ‘House 99,’ a male grooming label that mixes British barbershop culture with a scientific approach to products for hair, body, beards and tattoos. He is also a partner in the British heritage fashion brand Kent & Curwen and was named the ambassadorial president of the British Fashion Council (BFC) last May. — AFP-Relaxnews