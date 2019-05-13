Monki’s new fashion collection focuses on mental health awareness

The shirts will launch in Monki stores worldwide and online from mid-May. — Picture courtesy of Monki

STOCKHOLM, May 13 — Fashion brand Monki is opening up the conversation around mental health with its latest collection.

The label, which is part of the Swedish H&M Group, has teamed up with the non-profit organization Mental Health Europe for a second time in a bid to encourage discussion about the topic.

The collaboration comprises a series of three short films based on different emotions, spanning feeling happy, feeling sad and feeling everything simultaneously. The videos, which offer practical tips aimed at improving mental well-being, are accompanied by four limited-edition t-shirts emblazoned with the statement ‘Embrace your feels’ and a longer message focusing on self-care. The shirts will launch in Monki stores worldwide and online from mid-May.

“Empowering young women is at the core of everything we do at Monki,” said Jennie Dahlin Hansson, Managing Director, Monki, in a statement. “We are very proud to continue our collaboration with Mental Health Europe, and hope to encourage our community to express themselves and their feelings without fear.”

Mental health is becoming an increasingly mainstream topic of conversation among fashion and beauty brands. Earlier this year, the cosmetics giant Revlon also joined the conversation when it teamed up with supermodel Adwoa Aboah’s ‘Gurls Talk’ platform to launch three self-care ‘Revlon X Gurls Talk’ makeup kits. — AFP-Relaxnews