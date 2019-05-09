'Heroic' Penang cleaners clearing clogged drains while others sleep saluted in Facebook post

A ‘Wira Oren’ (contractor) cleaning out a clogged drain way on a street in Seberang Perai, Penang. — Picture via Facebook/ Majlis Perbandaran Seberang Perai

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) has taken litterbugs to task while thanking their contractors for cleaning up clogged drains.

Calling them "Wira Oren" (orange heroes, because of the colour of the safety jackets that they wear), MPSP uploaded a Facebook post in the wee hours of the morning in a dig aimed at litterbugs in the area.

Due to heavy rains, the drains of Seberang Perai have been taking in a lot of water flow which has ended up overflowing onto the streets, worrying many in the area.

In the post, MPSP stated that the rains were getting heavier in Seberang Perai at around 1.25am and that the “Wira Oren” were still awake, standing in the rain cleaning up the rubbish that people throw into the drains.

Contractors working hard to remove the congested trash in the drainage systems of Seberang Perai. — Picture via Facebook/ Majlis Perbandaran Seberang Perai

It is pretty clear to see the cause of the overflowing drains from the pictures above.

It's us.

“Siang hari berpuasa,

Malam hari beribadah,

Wira Oren tidak berkuasa,

Jalankan Kerja sebagai Ibadah.”

The short poem included in the post summed up the sacrifice that the contractors make, even in this holy month of fasting.

They spend their precious sleeping and rest hours cleaning up other people's mess.

Social media users with comments of praise for the contractors because of their hard work. — Picture via Facebook/ Majlis Perbandaran Seberang Perai

Many social media users were quick to praise the contractors for their efforts in the comments section with many words of praise and thanks.

Some also took the time to remind others that if we do not stop littering and the drains continue to clog up, flash floods are imminent and there would be no one else to blame but ourselves if it does happen.