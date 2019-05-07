Grab teams up with brand partners to help Malaysians for Ramadan and Hari Raya

Grab Malaysia has released the #PekSenangRaya on to their platform to help all Muslims go through the holy month of Ramadan and Hari Raya festivities with relative ease. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, May 7 — Grab Malaysia has teamed up with their brand partners to provide Muslims with a fuss-free festive season this year.

This comes via a new all-in-one festive pack for Muslims this year through the #PekSenangRaya from today to June 17, 2019.

Their aim is to be a convenient, one-stop destination for Muslims to handle all their Ramadan and Hari Raya duties, like ordering food for your family to “buka puasa” when you are busy at work or even do your Raya shopping.

They have teamed up with brands like The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, McDonald’s, Domino’s Pizza, The Alley, Baskin Robbins, Lazada and Fashion Valet with an aim to provide Muslims with a variety of online and offline discounts, rebates and rewards.

“Malaysians mark both Ramadan and Hari Raya with great enthusiasm, regardless of their religious or ethnic background,” said Grab Malaysia country marketing head Iris Chang, in a press release.

Muslim customers of Grab will be able to enjoy offers of up to RM600 in value if they purchase the #PekSenangRaya priced at RM2 on the Grab platform.

A step by step guide on how to make use of the #PekSenangRaya on the Grab app, priced at RM2, this Ramadan and Hari Raya. — Image courtesy of Grab Malaysia

Some of these offers are such as 20 per cent off when customers dine-in or order via GrabFood at Domino’s Pizza and Baskin Robbins, 20 per cent off McDonald’s when they order via GrabFood and 20 per cent off when they shop at Fashion Valet and Poplook, as well as many others.

“We are honoured to be working with our partners to offer our customers a holistic convenience and ease that saves them time and money — through offers, discounts, rebates and rewards,” added Chang.

Additionally, Grab will also be introducing new Ramadan-themed widgets in their app.

These widgets will update users on prayer times like the Isya’ and tarawih prayers, as well as the location of the nearest mosques to them so that they can fulfil their religious responsibilities with relative ease in the month of fasting.