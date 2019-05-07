Ciara among star-studded winners of Accessories Council's 2019 ACE Awards

US singer Ciara arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 7 — Ciara is set to be crowned “Style Icon” at this year's ACE Awards, organised by The Accessories Council.

The singer and actress is one of a handful of high-profile names to win big at the awards ceremony, which will take place on June 10 in New York and honour the movers and shakers of the accessories industry, reports WWD.

Additional winners include Jackie Demeterio, who will take home the “Style Ambassador” award, and Todd Snyder, who will claim the “Designer of the Year/Collaboration” award.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation has been named the recipient of this year's “Philanthropy award” and the fashion rental service Rent the Runway will take home the “Retail Innovative award.”

“Our 2019 ACE Award honoree lineup is an extraordinary mix of retailers, brands and individuals who exemplify excellence in the industry and continuously find new ways to grow a business, and we can't wait to celebrate their accomplishments in June,” Accessories Council president Karen Giberson told WWD in a statement.

The award marks the latest in a string of career milestones for Ciara, who recently performed her latest single Thinkin bout You at the Billboard Awards and is reportedly preparing to drop a new album, Beauty Marks, later this month.

The star, who is known for her glamorous dress sense, was previously a brand ambassador for the jewelry giant Pandora, and also landed a starring role in Roberto Cavalli's Fall/Winter 2015 fashion campaign.

For more information about the 2019 ACE Awards, click here. — AFP-Relaxnews