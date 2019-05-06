Man helps friend by transporting damaged motorcycle on his own bike from PD to Melaka (VIDEO)

Muhammad Shah Raziq Mohd Salleh rides his motorcycle as his friend rides pillion...while holding on to another motorcycle. — Screen capture via Instagram/muhdshziq

PETALING JAYA, May 6 — Friends are there for you whenever you need them.

Well, if you are a friend of Muhammad Shah Raziq Mohd Salleh, then you can consider yourself to be lucky.

Three days ago he uploaded a video onto his Instagram page that stole everyone’s attention.

The video starts off ordinarily enough with a couple of motorcyclists riding down a highway, but midway through, it had a rather unexpected twist.

Muhammad Shah Raziq’s bike had not just one pillion rider, he also had another motorbike on it.

So just to be clear, that is two people AND one motorcycle — on a motorcycle.

Muhammad Shah Raziq and his friends were on their way back to Melaka after a Labour Day retreat with a motorcycle convoy to Port Dickson (PD) in Negri Sembilan.

They came to PD to have a day filled with laughter, fun and sand but instead became the subject of a viral video on Instagram, which has received over nine thousand views and generated many responses from social media users at the time of writing.

“Actually, my friend’s motorcycle could not move, the tyre tube had blown out around 5pm and all the shops were closed at that time, even if we wanted to push the motorcycle with our leg, it just was not possible,” said Raziq in an interview by mStar.

So with no workshop open, no extra tyre tube and no physical way of moving the bike without damaging the rims, he decided to put his friend’s motorcycle on his own.

He added:

“One of my friends was behind me holding the bike, while two other friends followed closely to help transport the motorcycle”.

“It was really tiring, everyone was looking at us on the highway, we only reached Melaka around 9pm, but my friend was very grateful and thanked us for helping him.”

Comments from social media users about Raziq and his group of friends. — Screen capture via Instagram/muhdshziq

Many people were shocked to see just how good a friend he was and commented about how it is hard to find good friends like him nowadays.

Although, maybe don’t try to transport your friend’s motorcycle with you next time you go riding.