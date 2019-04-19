Education hub in Subang Jaya gets its new nerve centre

The Kerjaya Prospek Team with several HCK Capital Group Bhd staff during a recent site visit to edumetro. — Picture courtesy of HCK Capital Group Bhd

PETALING JAYA, April 19 — Recent news has reported the revival of a stalled project in USJ 1, Subang Jaya.

HCK Capital Group Bhd will take over as the new developer of Empire Remix 2 and transform it into an integrated education city development called edumetro.

This will be in addition to its 3 education cities already under construction — edusentral at Setia Alam, edusphere at Cyberjaya and eduenclave at Ipoh.

Another project, edudamansara, is expected to be launched soon in Sungai Buloh as well.

Edumetro consists of four towers: Tower Suites A and B (The Duo), Tower Suites C, Tower D, Tower E, a three-storey podium and four-storey basement car park.

Instead of retaining the mall previously slated to occupy the entire podium, edumetro will be divided into three components — an education component, a unique co-working and lifestyle space, and retail outlets.

“We always have our purchasers’ benefit in mind. That is one of the reasons we decided to replace part of the mall with an international school,” said HCK Capital Group executive director Clifford Hii.

“The school will also occupy the 12-storey Tower D. It is expected to provide better investment value since there is already a glut in retail-commercial space.”

Empire Remix 2 will be given a new lease of life and rebranded as edumetro. — Picture courtesy of HCK Capital Group Bhd

Furthermore, it can also serve as a feeder for the tertiary institutions located nearby, he explained.

To name a few, there are Monash University, Taylor’s University, Sunway University, SEGi College Subang Jaya and Inti International College Subang Jaya.

Another reason for the school occupying part of the podium is to allow a private drop-off and pick-up point for the institution.

The smaller percentage of retail outlets retained in the podium shall provide support services for the occupants of edumetro as well as the parents and students of the school.

“We are looking at businesses like food and beverage outlets, grocery or convenience stores,” said Hii.

In 2012, HCK had purchased 2 properties from True Renaissance Development Sdn Bhd (TRDB) — The Duo (Tower Suites A & B) at a GDV of RM285 million and The Cubiz (Tower D) at a GDV of RM95 million.

These are two of the blocks in Remix 2, which then formed part of the Empire Remix project.

Early this year, HCK took over as developer via its indirectly owned subsidiary, HCK Builders Sdn Bhd.

The company’s executive chairman Tan Sri Clement Hii also heads education group SEGi University & Colleges and numerous other entities.

Subsequently to the take-over, a construction contract worth RM280 million was awarded to premium contractor, Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd.

Kerjaya Prospek was entrusted to complete the rest of the construction of edumetro, as HCK has complete confidence in Kerjaya and its executive chairman Datuk Tee Eng Ho.

“Kerjaya Prospek has a good track record and we believe they will deliver quality products on time,” said Hii.

HCK Capital Group executive director Clifford Hii. — Picture courtesy of HCK Capital Group Bhd

The construction works of the entire project will take about 28 months from scheduled commencement on April 1 and it is targeted for vacant possession delivery by March 2022.

“With the rebranding, the estimated GDV of edumetro is about RM850 million, reflecting the property value in the surrounding areas,” said Hii.

To date, about 50 per cent of The New Duo units have been sold.

Tower C was nearly sold out by the original developer while Tower E will be launched soon.

The remaining units of The New Duo will be open for sale during the official launch of the development under the edumetro brand.

The launch is scheduled to be on 28 April 2019 from 11am to 6pm at the edumetro sales gallery, located on the boulevard of Da Men Mall in Subang Jaya.

There will be virtual reality games, glitter tattoos, a lion dance, and GSC Gold Class tickets to be given away.

For more information, please call HCK’s customer care line at +6012 299 8511.

