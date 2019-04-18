Home for special children gets RM7,000 aid from Da Ma Cai

S. Simon (center, in grey) receiving the donation from Da Ma Cai volunteer Yee Kiat Wah. — Picture courtesy of Da Ma Cai

PETALING JAYA, April 18 — Everyday life for children and residents from Persatuan Penjagaan Kanak-Kanak Cacat Klang Selangor (PPKKCKS) is about to get a little easier thanks to the generosity of Da Ma Cai and its volunteers.

In conjunction with the Tamil New Year, Da Ma Cai presented RM7,000 in cash vouchers for purchasing daily necessities to PPKKCKS from Da Ma Cai through its Staff-In-The-Community Program.

Volunteers were given a tour around the home by its chief executive officer, S. Simon, who explained some of the challenges when it comes to looking after differently-abled children.

“Raising special needs children requires personalised attention, sensitive treatment, and care with a lot of patience and understanding.

“We strive to provide a suitable environment for them. Besides, we emphasise in individual skills development according to diverse needs to make them independent in the future,” he said in a press release.

Eight-year-old Tan Wei Jie proudly shows off Captain America’s shield painted on his hand. — Picture courtesy of Da Ma Cai

After the tour, fun arts and crafts activities with the children were held to engage them in learning through play.

Each child lined up patiently for their turn to have their favourite cartoon character drawn on their hand or face while a clown kept the other kids busy with an array of colourful and creative balloon creations.

“During the fun arts and crafts time, we were so happy to see our children demonstrate a range of cognitive, motor and language abilities with sensory preferences.

“We hope that there will be more people who will spend time with them in their development,” said Simon.

Da Ma Cai has lent a helping hand to several charities over the years, including causes in education, social welfare, and public health.

Da Ma Cai volunteers engaging in arts and crafts with the children from PPKKCKS. — Picture courtesy of Da Ma Cai

The company’s latest visit to PPKKCKS hopes to ease the burdens currently borne by those living with disabilities.

PPKKCKS is currently home to 84 disabled individuals ranging from children who are a few years old to adults in their forties.

The residents are diagnosed with either Down’s syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, muscle dystrophy, or other mental and physical disabilities.

In order to raise funds for the home’s expenses, PPKKCKS will be hosting their annual charity bazaar on May 1 at their centre in Klang.

All donations made to PPKKCKS are tax-exempted and interested donors can ring 03-3165 4312 for more information.