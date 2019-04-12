From dragon lattes to Spotify playlists: How Malaysian fans can get hyped for ‘Game of Thrones’

Fans can pick up the new ‘Game of Thrones’-themed Espresso Cream Latte from the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf outlet in Mid Valley Megamall. — Picture courtesy of HBO

PETALING JAYA, April 12 — Malaysian fans are getting excited as the premiere for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones (GoT) draws nearer.

As you patiently wait for April 15, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the closing chapter of the medieval-inspired drama which tells the tales of noble families vying for the Iron Throne.

Whether you’re a caffeine-driven Khaleesi or training hard to become a member of the Night’s Watch, there’s something for everyone in the lead-up to what promises to be one of the biggest events in television history.

Dragon latte art

Don’t forget to snap a picture for Instagram before sipping on the drink. — Picture courtesy of HBO

If you love coffee as much as you love GoT, you’ll enjoy the new Espresso Cream Latte from the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf outlet at Mid Valley Megamall.

The beverage comes topped with a latte art of Viserion, one of Daenerys Targaryen’s three dragons on the show.

To make the news even sweeter, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf will be handing out 1,600 free cups of the GoT-themed lattes this month over the course of eight days: April 13 to 15, April 19 to 21 and April 27 and 28.

Simply look out for the weekly social media posts on the franchise’s Instagram (https://instagram.com/coffeebeanmy) to redeem your free drink.

Curated playlists

Get in the mood for the show’s penultimate season with Spotify’s curated playlists. — Screengrab from Spotify

Whether you align yourself with the house of Lannister or Stark, Spotify has come up with seven different playlists to suit every GoT fan.

The playlists are named after House Baratheon, House Targaryen, House Stark, House Lannister, The White Walkers, The Night’s Watch, and The Great Houses.

Each song is scored by renowned composer Ramin Djawadi and is related to each family’s journey on the show so far.

Perfect for your next long-journey commute, fans can fire up one of the playlists and be temporarily transported to the fantastical world of the Seven Kingdoms and even beyond the Wall.

Access the playlists by clicking on the TV and Movies genre on Spotify.

‘GoT’-themed running shoes

At RM850, these pumped up kicks are made for the ‘GoT’ fans who have some cash to spare. — Screengrab from Adidas Malaysia’s website

Adidas’ collection of running shoes inspired by the hit television series lets fans incorporate a touch of GoT magic into their daily workout.

The shoes feature an array of colours and details that represent the royal houses and warring factions from Westeros.

A lightweight knit and flexible soles work in sync to deliver a comfortable run for the wearer, especially if they might be training to become a member of the Night’s Watch.

Tags on the heels have iconic phrases such as “Winter Is Here” and “Hear Me Roar” printed on them, making it a true collector’s item for sneakerheads who love GoT as much as they love their footwear.

Selfie with a dragon

Viserion will be in town until May 19. — Picture by Choo Choy May

If you haven’t already heard, Khaleesi’s dragon has swooped into the Klang Valley for a tour to greet Malaysian fans.

The official replica of Viserion was brought to Malaysia thanks to a collaboration between Astro and HBO Asia.

Fans can snap a selfie with Viserion and upload it to social media with the hashtags #AstroGoT and #DragonSpotted for a chance to win a GoT goodie bag.

A full list of the dates and locations where fans can track Viserion down. — Screengrab from Astro’s official website

For more information on tracking down the dragon, check out Astro’s official website (https://www.astro.com.my/hbogameofthrones).

The eighth and final season of GoT will premiere on April 15 at 9am Malaysian time (Astro channel 411 or channel 431 HD) with a same-day encore at 10pm.