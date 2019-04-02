The future is here: Why Kita @ Cybersouth is the place to stay in modern Malaysia

The homes offer the comfort of a family-focused residence with the convenience of modern living. — Picture courtesy of Kita @ Cybersouth

PETALING JAYA, April 2 — Picture coming home to a close-knit community in a neighbourhood surrounded by lush greenery and convenient amenities.

Now add an affordable price tag to that image. Does it seem far-fetched?

Fret not as Kita @ Cybersouth is here to realise every aspect of that dream for homeowners.

Situated in the southern corridor of the Greater Klang Valley, the township is sited on Malay reserve land covering 633 acres in total and will comprise of terrace houses, townhouses, and serviced apartments to suit your every need.

A family-focused approach means residents can expect comfort and convenience while living in one of Malaysia’s up-and-coming neighbourhoods.

Check out the following reasons why Kita @ Cybersouth will be the residence of choice for the modern Malaysian.

Prime location

Getting to and from home is easy when you’re living in a prime location. — Picture courtesy of Kita @ Cybersouth

Kita @ Cybersouth residents will never be too far away from anything they might need.

The neighbourhood is easily accessible through several major highways including the Putrajaya-Cyberjaya Expressway via Elite Highway, Maju Expressway (MEX), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), North-South Expressway (NKVE), and the Damansara-Puchong (LDP) Highway.

You can find transportation hubs, hospitals, police stations, and other public services in Cyberjaya and Putrajaya which are both just a short drive away.

SMK Dengkil, SK Dengkil, Heriot-Watt University Malaysia, and the Dengkil campus of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) are just a stone’s throw away as well, making the neighbourhood ideal for growing families with children.

Malls such as D’PULZE Shopping Centre, AEON BiG Putrajaya, and Alamanda Shopping Centre are also conveniently located in the area for quick grocery runs and weekend shopping trips.

A home for everyone

Now you can own your ideal home at an affordable price point. — Picture courtesy of Kita @ Cybersouth

No matter what your needs are, Kita @ Cybersouth has a house for you.

Surrounded by well-designed facilities and beautiful landscaping all around, choose from two-storey houses or townhouses and find the perfect fit for you and the family.

Prices for the terrace houses begin at RM550,000 onwards with the townhouses going for RM399,900 onwards, keeping it real for homebuyers by extending superior quality and liveability within an affordable sum.

Community bonding

The linear garden that connects every home is built without walls to offer easy access for residents to connect with each other. — Picture courtesy of Kita @ Cybersouth

Living in Kita @ Cybersouth means being a part of a community.

Kita, which translates to “us,” aims to inspire and reinforce the spirit of community living where every element is thoughtfully placed to encourage family bonding and promote togetherness amongst residents within the township grounds.

Recreational spaces such as the barbeque and picnic area, kite-flying site, and camp site offers families the chance to kick back and relax on their days off.

Furthermore, fitness buffs can make full use of the futsal court, aerobics plaza, badminton courts, and open parks where they can get their workout done and socialise with their neighbours at the same time.

The layout of the project hopes to introduce new ways of communication between people and form a tight bond in the community as a result.

Kita @ Cybersouth is a township development by Seloka Sinaran Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS).

For more information on how you can own your dream home in Kita @ Cybersouth, visit LBS’s website.

* This article is brought to you by LBS.