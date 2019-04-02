At US14.8m, Kaws painting shatters auction record in Hong Kong

A screengrab from Kaws Instagram account shows his painting that fetched quite the penny at a recent auction in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, April 2 — A painting by famed US artist Kaws that features Simpsons-inspired characters has reportedly sold for a smashing US$14.8 million (RM60.4 million).

The auction at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong was a 33-lot auction of items belonging to Japanese fashion designer Nigo that included the Kaws painting. The painting is based on the cover of the iconic Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album by the Beatles and it portrays characters from The Simpsons.

Having sold for nearly 15 times its initial estimate, the painting set a new auction record for Kaws with a previous work of his selling for US$2.7 million last year.

According to reports, the auction predominately featured artwork by Kaws including two pairs of sneakers designed for Nigo’s A Bathing Ape (Bape) line of clothing as well as more of his Kimpsons artwork.

It certainly looks like more and more people are appreciating his unique art pieces. Just last week in Hong Kong, a giant inflatable installation of Kaws signature character “Companion” was on display at the Art Basel art fair.