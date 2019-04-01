Four morning yoga videos for easing into the day

'Wake Up Yoga — 11 Minute Morning Yoga Practice' by Yoga With Adriene. — Yoga With Adriene/Youtube.com

NEW YORK, April 1 — After the recent clock change you might be feeling a little sleepier than usual as your body adjusts to the new time schedule and we all try to adjust to the darker mornings. Here we pick four morning yoga videos that will help ease you out of bed and into your day.

Yoga with Adriene

Adriene Mishler has a whole range of morning yoga videos on her Yoga with Adriene YouTube channel. Designed to suit every mood, whether you prefer an energising flow or a quiet and peaceful practice, there is something for everyone.

Tone it Up

In addition to their high-intensity cardio workouts and kettlebell exercises, Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott from Tone it Up also have some shorter and more calming yoga videos if you need something more soothing early in the day.

As well as morning yoga they also have meditation videos designed to start your day in a positive way, and many are filmed outside on the beautiful California coast so you can also enjoy some sunshine.

Yoga with Kassandra

Yoga with Kassandra offers Yin Yoga and Vinyasa Flow classes for all levels on her YouTube channel, including a selection designed especially for morning, whether you are looking for just five minutes of stretching to help wake you up, or a full-body 60 minute flow to get your workout done early in the day.

Tara Stiles

The founder of the Strala, which offers studio classes combining yoga with qigong and tai chi, Tara Stiles also has her own yoga channel on YouTube for you to practice at home.

Her morning yoga videos start at just a couple of minutes long, for those who are either short on time or motivation so early in the day, and some can even be practiced in bed if you're really not a morning person. — AFP-Relaxnews