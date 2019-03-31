Salvatore Ferragamo will present its next menswear collection at Pitti Uomo

The next Salvatore Ferragamo menswear fashion show will take place in Florence under the creative direction of Paul Andrew. — Picture courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

FLORENCE, March 31 — Florence fashion label Salvatore Ferragamo will unveil its spring-summer 2020 menswear collection in its home city of Florence at Pitti Immagine Uomo (June 11-14 2019).

Salvatore Ferragamo will be a special guest at the next Pitti Uomo, the leading men’s fashion event, and will present a 100% menswear line this June 11th at the opening of the Florence show.

With this menswear-focused show, the Italian fashion house has changed the format of these events. Until now it has shown its womenswear and menswear together in a single show organized in Milan. The company will capitalize on this new format under the creative direction of Paul Andrew to deliver its new definition of masculine luxury.

“Florence has always been a creative and inspirational platform for Salvatore Ferragamo and for our founder. Pitti Uomo is therefore the natural location for expressing the contemporary vision that represents us today: strong cultural continuity between different generations, with a constant eye to the future,” said Paul Andrew, the label’s creative director.

Givenchy will also be a prestigious guest at the 96th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo. Clare Waight Keller, its artistic director, will present her exclusively male line on June 12. — AFP-Relaxnews