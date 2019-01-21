Kim Kardashian puts her spin on the classic red lipstick

The bullet lippy is a deep scarlet shade and will launch on January 23. — Instagram/Kim Kardashian pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 21 — Kim Kardashian is hitting the ground running in 2019, by launching her version of the classic red lipstick.

The reality TV star and makeup entrepreneur has been busy teasing the imminent launch of the debut red lipstick, the ‘Classic Red Crème Lipstick', under her cult ‘KKW Beauty' brand.

Described by the label as "Our first ever true red crème lipstick" and Kardashian's "interpretation of the iconic & timeless staple," the bullet lippy is a deep scarlet shade. It will launch on January 23 exclusively at the company's Californian pop-up store before going global online at kkwbeauty.com on January 25, accompanied by a matching ‘Red 1' lip liner.

Kardashian has been teasing her latest creation since December, when she alerted social media users to the new launch by sharing a family photo in which her daughter North was seen sporting a vivid red lipstick.

The new shade will be the latest addition to KKW Beauty's growing lipstick offering, following the launch of a series of 'Nude Creme' and 'Pink Creme' lipsticks over the past year. As usual, the star is bang on trend with the new release: red lipstick is everywhere at the moment. Lisa Eldridge, the celebrity makeup artist, star beauty vlogger and creative director of Lâncome, unveiled her first solo red lipstick trio in November, while Rouje founder Jeanne Damas also rounded out the year with the release of a lipstick collection dubbed 'Le Rouje de Paris'. — AFP-Relaxnews