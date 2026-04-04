KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Beneath the bustle of Bukit Jalil, a different, more deliberate coffee experience is taking shape.

The team behind Afloat Coffee Roaster has introduced a contemporary espresso bar tucked beneath its main café.

Called Submerge, the space explores a different dimension of their coffee philosophy — one that favours depth, patience and immersion.

For co-founders Loo Choy Leng and Jimmy Leong, the idea had been forming long before the doors opened.

“We have been wanting to start a space that focuses solely on coffee, with no other distractions,” Loo says. “This idea has been with us for about a year and a half, and we wanted to be bold in shaping the experience.”

Submerge’s co-founders Loo Choy Leng and Jimmy Leong also run Afloat Coffee Roasters. — Picture courtesy of Submerge

The result is an intimate room that encourages a slower pace, quite a contrast to the breezier atmosphere upstairs.

“If Afloat celebrates lightness, Submerge celebrates intimacy. A quieter space that invites guests to dive deeper into the coffee experience,” she explains.

That same philosophy carries into the cup.

The more serene setting allows the team to take a considered approach to brewing. At the centre of the opening menu is a concept titled “One Coffee, Two Expressions”, built on the idea that small shifts in extraction can dramatically reshape flavour.

One Coffee, Two Expressions'. — Picture courtesy of Submerge

Each serving begins with a single coffee: an Ethiopian Alo Chilaka 240-hour anaerobic natural. The beans are roasted once, then extracted using two different espresso baskets on a Kees van der Westen Spiritello.

What arrives at the table are two distinct interpretations of the same origin. A side-by-side study, if you will.

“This idea truly reflects our coffee extraction skills,” Loo says. “We believe coffee can have many faces; with just one coffee and one roast, using two different espresso baskets, you can create entirely different interpretations.”

She adds, “It reflects both the character of the coffee and the skill involved in extracting it. The single-group Kees van der Westen Spiritello allows us to push extraction further. Even a 50-second espresso can taste just as balanced and enjoyable.”

It is, in many ways, a gentle demonstration of craft: one that asks the drinker to slow down and pay attention.

'Take a Breather'. — Picture courtesy of Submerge

As with many thoughtful concepts, the response has taken time.

“To be honest, business is still slow at this point,” Loo admits. “Many of our customers are familiar with Afloat, but Submerge still feels new and unfamiliar to them.”

The slower pace, it seems, is not just intentional; it is part of the process.

“Submerge is technically driven, yet paired with close, attentive service. It’s a platform for customers to take their time and fully immerse themselves in the coffee experience.”

Patience, here, is not only a philosophy of service but also of creation.

Loo spent months developing the menu, a process that began during a trip to Milan, where the team travelled to support Malaysian competitor Jason Loo at the World Barista Championship.

She recalls. “We took time to observe the space, the pace, and the flow of people, which gave me a lot of inspiration.”

Those impressions eventually took shape in a series of drinks that extend beyond the expected.

One, in particular, draws from memories of the Italian coastline. Inspired by a visit to Cinque Terre, “Take a Breather” combines juniper berries, pink peppercorn, Earl Grey and CO₂, lending the Ethiopian espresso a gentle effervescence and a subtle, wine-like oakiness.

'Good Things Take Time'. — Picture courtesy of Submerge

“Take a Breather is about reminding ourselves to pause before diving into anything,” Loo says. “It’s a reminder that we need a little courage. And that it can lead us to endless possibilities.”

Another drink reflects the long journey of bringing Submerge to life.

“This drink is a tribute to the 11 months we spent building this space,” she says. “Every small detail had to come together.”

Titled “Good Things Take Time”, it features rum slowly infused with fresh apples and cinnamon sticks, paired with fennel syrup, elderflower tonic and cranberry hibiscus leaves.

“The ingredients are simple, but the flavours are complex — much like life. Good things take time to grow.”

As the concept has evolved, so too have the roles behind it.

While both Loo and Leong built their reputations behind the bar, their focus today increasingly lies in shaping the brand and guiding a younger team.

The design reflects this shift; the smaller espresso bar creates space for emerging baristas to step forward.

Mixing infused rum with fennel syrup and elderflower tonic. — Picture courtesy of Submerge

“Although I do miss working behind the bar, it’s important to support the next generation by giving them guidance and opportunities,” Loo says. “I truly enjoy mentoring the team and watching them grow into the next wave of talent.”

Beyond daily service, Submerge also hosts coffee masterclasses and offers beans and merchandise for retail — efforts Loo sees as essential to sustaining the industry’s future.

“We strongly believe that education is essential for long-term growth in this industry,” she says.

“Every class we host is designed to spark deeper interest beyond the routine of daily bar work, and to show the wider possibilities of being a coffee professional.”

She acknowledges, however, that in a crowded café landscape, not everyone is seeking that depth.

“The market is quite saturated at the moment, and learning may not be the main focus for most people,” Loo says. “But I believe there will always be a small group who are genuinely interested.”

For now, Submerge remains a tranquil counterpoint to the lively café above — an ongoing exploration of what happens when coffee is given time, space and attention.

And, as the experience gently suggests, some things only begin to reveal themselves once you are willing to slow down and go deeper.

Loo and Leng’s role increasingly centres on mentoring a younger team. — Picture courtesy of Submerge

Submerge

2-15-G, Jalan Jalil Perkasa 13,

Aked Esplanade, Bukit Jalil, KL.

Open Thu-Sun 3pm-10:30pm

IG: https://www.instagram.com/submerge_bar/