PETALING JAYA, March 11 — If you have played second fiddle to someone before, you'll know it's not a great feeling.

In the context of food in a coffee shop, it can happen since the operator tends to curate a variety of food. Some food stalls may do better than others while some feel like fillers.

At the popular Sun Fatt Kee Restaurant in Sea Park, most diners make a beeline for the curry mee or the Teochew porridge. Recently, there's also been interest for the 'Dancing King' char kway teow stall operated by a former line dance instructor.

So what about the pan mee stall there?

Look for this 'pan mee' stall in the middle of this busy coffee shop

This coffee shop right opposite the Sea Park wet market houses curry mee, Teochew porridge, 'char kway teow' and chicken rice stalls but try the 'pan mee'

I guess I am no better since I didn't notice it until my friend raved about it. She's been visiting the stall for three straight weekends after she randomly tried it.

In the world of pan mee, different varieties offer a varying mouthfeel.

The hand pinched dough has to be silky yet thin for a supple bite. Since this is always paired with soup, it's got to be easy to slurp down with the ikan bilis brewed broth.

The dry version of 'pan mee' is topped with minced meat, 'ikan bilis' and this slightly sweet, savoury sauce

That's what I found at this stall. Here, the uneven dough squares were well cooked and slippery when I bit into them.

What I liked was that clear, delicately sweet broth. Served piping hot, it was incredibly satisfying with its minced pork, deep fried ikan bilis and sayur manis.

On another level of pan mee, you have the dry version. Now depending on the thickness of the noodles cranked out with the machine, it's got a different texture.

Opt for the thicker strands and eat it piping hot to enjoy the 'al dente' texture

At the recommendation of my friend, I opted for the thicker type.

Eat it quickly once it hits your table. The strands are al dente. Each strand is slicked with the slightly sweet and savoury sauce. Add the small saucer of tangy green chilli sauce served on the side. It gives just a spicy edge to cut through the sauce.

Minced meat, ikan bilis are mixed with the noodles or just scoop them up from the bowl. You have a bowl of broth with the sayur manis and thin sliced pork on the side.

The noodles are cooked in an individual pot and served immediately

The stall offers a chilli pan mee too. It will satisfy those who chase that fiery taste of the dried chillies.

The small portion of pan mee is RM9. Upsize your bowl with an extra RM1. The chilli pan mee is RM10 for the small portion.

Pan Mee Stall, Sun Fatt Kee Restaurant, 2, Jalan 21/11b, Sea Park, Petaling Jaya. Open: 6.30am to 1.30pm. Closed on Thursday.

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

