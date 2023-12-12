KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Plenty of heat from red chillies and cili padi (bird’s eye chillies). Aromatics such as lemongrass and garlic provide perfume and pungency. Rice vinegar for tang and sesame oil for a subtle hit of nuttiness.

A spicy and piquant condiment designed for proud, self-proclaimed “chilli heads”. Now what if I told you this fiery sauce is 100 per cent made in Malaysia?

Enter Bintang Flavours, a homegrown brand of locally made chilli sauce and hot sauce.

Founded by brothers Kevin Ong, 29, and Philip Ong, 39, Bintang Flavours’s product line is led by their brand’s signature Kantan Chilli Sauce. Here, the use of bunga kantan (torch ginger flower) adds a floral sweetness and ginger-like aroma to the chilli sauce.

Advertisement

Kevin says, “We position our products as gourmet, high quality products made with the freshest ingredients. Using bunga kantan gives the sauce a unique and complex Malaysian flavour profile that is both vibrant and flavourful.”

Growing up in Sitiawan, the Ong siblings were accustomed to the taste of traditional garlic chilli sauce. Kevin recalls, “Our family often indulges in hearty meals with the habit of dipping into chilli sauce, sambal or just plain soy sauce with cili padi.”

Had they stuck to what they were used to, perhaps Bintang Flavours as we know it today wouldn’t have been created. Fortunately, the patriarch of the Ong family had a more restless palate than their neighbours.

Advertisement

Kevin explains, “ Our father loves to experiment with recipes on weekends. We soon discovered new flavours from fresh local herbs and our father developed his very own chilli sauce — which we have now commercialised as our Kantan Chilli Sauce.”

The founders of Bintang Flavours: brothers Kevin Ong and Philip Ong.

During the pandemic lockdown period, the Ongs started selling their chilli sauce to friends and relatives. Soon they realised they needed a name that represented the origin of the recipe while allowing them to introduce future product offerings.

Kevin says, “We chose Bintang to represent Kampung Bintang where we grew up and Flavours which is what we wish to add to every meal. Bintang Flavours truly represents our origin and our passion.”

Besides their popular Kantan Chilli Sauce, Bintang Flavours’s current product line also includes the Tropical Rumble Hot Sauce. Habaneros and pineapple give this Malaysian-made hot sauce a taste of the Caribbean sun.

Bintang Flavours’ signature Kantan Chilli Sauce.

“This combination yields the perfect balance between spiciness and fruitiness for the sauce,” enthuses Kevin. “All of our habanero peppers are sourced from a local farm in Cameron Highlands and this gave us leverage to tackle the local hot sauce market which is still dominated by an American brand.”

Market penetration takes time, even with a fresh-faced brand with the advantage of novelty. Which is not to say their product is entirely untested. Kevin reveals that their secret family recipe is actually over a decade old!

The use of 'bunga kantan' (torch ginger flower) adds a floral sweetness and ginger-like aroma to the chilli sauce.

“Our father created this recipe more than 10 years ago in our hometown of Sitiawan. It all started with his search for a better quality tasting chilli sauce from what was already available in the market. He is a foodie at heart and a great home cook.”

On the flip-side, their Tropical Rumble Hot Sauce can be considered a second generation creation. Kevin explains, “We wanted a hot sauce that is balanced for the Malaysian palate, not overly spicy, but something tropical fruity at the same time. Hence, the combination of habaneros and pineapples.”

Habaneros give the Tropical Rumble Hot Sauce a taste of the Caribbean sun.

He adds, “Also, local habanero farming is still in its early stages and we would like to be part of it. Once we have a winning recipe, we have to find a wholesale supplier who can supply ingredients reliably. This can be difficult, due to availability and quality.”

That insistence on quality translates to that je ne sais quoi when enjoying their sauces with various foods, be it their Kantan Chilli Sauce as a dip for fried chicken or the Tropical Rumble Hot Sauce as a hidden ingredient in some homemade tacos.

The Kantan Chilli Sauce is perfect as a dip for fried chicken.

Fans of Bintang Flavours can expect more on the horizon as product offering expansion and distribution are priorities for the fledgling business.

Kevin shares, “We are still in the R & D stage for upcoming products in both our Signature and Hot Sauce Series. Also, we have recently started distributing both sauces to a few grocers (all QRA Outlets, Groove Grocer TTDI and The Gourmand Kuching) and aim to expand to more grocers and retail stores in the near future.”

Looks like local “chilli heads” will have lots to rejoice about in coming months — and fun figuring out new ways to enjoy their chilli and hot sauces.

Learn more about Bintang Flavours at bintangflavours.com

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems