Head to Kepong's Kedai Kopi Sri Edaran for a robust braised beef or tender braised lamb served with 'wantan mee'

If you love your beef, the braised beef noodles is served with tender chunks of beef and a robust broth with herbs and spices. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — If you love thick chunks of braised beef with a deep tasting broth with your wantan mee, this stall is the perfect choice for breakfast or lunch for you. They also offer the rarely-seen braised lamb with the same noodles too.

Located inside Sri Edaran Light Industrial Park, this corner shop is famous for their noodles served during the daytime.

Apparently there's also a stall selling good pork noodles with generous portions of crispy pork lard. At night, the dai chow here is also frequented by many who love their cooked dishes such as steamed fish with soybean paste and hot plate assam sotong and prawns. You will be spoiled for choice at this corner coffee shop.

The beef tripe noodles are worth it as you will be rewarded with thick pieces of soft, gelatinous tendon and soft tripe.

There's a choice of enjoying the noodles served with soup or dry where it is tossed in soy sauce and served with soup on the side. Select from the braised beef where it's RM8 for a small portion. A medium portion goes for RM8.50 and a large one for RM9.

The small portion is sufficient to satisfy your cravings for beef as it is a generous one. The broth is incredibly dark with a robust beefy taste. There's also a distinct taste of herbs and spices used here.

My only gripe would be that it can be oily. You need to enjoy the broth piping hot as when it turns cold, you get bits of the fat coagulating on the surface of the broth.

If you love tendons, this stall excels in it as the texture is soft and gelatinous. I liked how the pieces were cut bigger hence there's more to enjoy.

Order the dry version for egg noodles tossed with soy sauce that is paired with soup and tender chunks of beef served on the side.

The braised lamb is tasty with pieces of tender meat and some with bones to be enjoyed with the egg noodles.

The tripe is also good too. It's pricier compared to the braised beef, as a small bowl is RM12. The large portion is available at RM13.

For those who love lamb, the braised lamb is done well here. You get small chunks of meat braised till they're nice and tender. The broth has a deeper taste compared to the beef broth which makes it a tasty companion to the thin egg noodles. I liked how you get a mix of meat and those with bones too.

Dip the braised meats in their bright chilli sauce that has a nice spicy kick with an underlying tangy taste.

One observation though is they are inconsistent with the portions for the broth. They aren't distributed evenly as I got less for the beef tripe noodles compared to what I was served for the beef noodles.

Beef Stall, Kedai Kopi Sri Edaran, 2, Jalan Metro Perdana Barat 6, Sri Edaran Light Industrial Park, Kepong, Kuala Lumpur. Open:7am to 2pm. Closed on Sunday. Tel:+6018-2031824