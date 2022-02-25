Phase four takeaway: Enjoy a full bodied prawn mee at Uncle Chua's Prawn Noodle in Ampang

If you love robust tasting broth, you will drink every drop of this one from Uncle Chua's Prawn Noodle — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — I tend to get incepted easily by pictures of what my friends are eating. One day, I spied this bright orange prawn mee on my friend's Instagram feed.

A quick check with him revealed that this was a prawn mee from his childhood days.

The next week when I was free, I decided to track it down. Previously a stall in a coffeeshop, this 30-year-old business has its own restaurant and a branch in Bandar Menjalara, Kepong.

Even though it looked amazingly good with that glistening bright orange hue, I always believe you've got to taste the broth first. One taste of that full bodied broth and I was hooked.

It's got a robust taste of prawns and pork bones that are used to brew it. At RM7.50 for a small portion, it's not the cheapest in town but I would gladly pay for that bowl of umaminess.

You have the usual toppings for the noodles such as slices of lean pork, shelled prawns, bean sprouts, kangkung and a portion of hard boiled egg. You may think that's all to these noodles but their house made chilli sauce should not be missed.

It's not the thick sambal type but a little watery. Once you taste the tangy, spicy flavour of their signature chilli sauce that is a blend of sambal chilli and green chilli sauce, you will be hooked.

The dry prawn mee is an appetising bowl of your choice of noodles tossed with a mixture of spicy and soy sauces

I was keen to try the dry prawn mee too (RM7.50 for the small portion). Without the broth, you taste the noodles tossed in a combination of spicy and soy sauces. It's an appetising mix that makes you want to slurp down all the strands.

Pair it with a small bowl of the prawn broth for more flavour. And if you're addicted to the chilli sauce like me, you will want to add more of it to the noodles.

There's also coffee and toast.

Either do a takeaway or order delivery if you live within the area for your prawn mee fix

My takeaway was from the main outlet. If you prefer to get your food delivered, they are on Grab, Food Panda and Shopee Food.

Uncle Chua's Prawn Noodle, No. 28, Jalan Bunga Tanjong 8, Taman Putra, Ampang. Open: 6.30am to 1.30pm (Wednesday to Sunday). Closed on Monday and Tuesday. Tel:+6012-3907372. Facebook:@unclechuas