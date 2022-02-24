‘Pink Panther’, pulled lamb and pineapple salmon: A stopover at Just Want Coffee, The Factory 30 in Mount Austin, JB

The striking rusty red façade and black factory shutters of Just Want Coffee, The Factory 30 in JB. — Pictures by CK Lim

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 24 — There are two ways to go about life: to keep pushing forward, never looking back; or to take a break and enjoy the stops along the way.

During a recent journey some weeks back, when we were driving between Kulai and Johor Baru, we chose to embrace the second option. Also, we were craving some late afternoon caffeine.

A quick bit of googling and we discovered there was a café nearby in Taman Mount Austin, though its location made us wonder if the Great and Mighty Search Engine was pulling a fast one on us. For we were led to what appeared to be an industrial park, crammed with factories and warehouses rather than artisanal coffee shops.

The name of the establishment was encouraging, however: Just Want Coffee, The Factory 30. A long label, sure, but the first part was a JB-based coffee business while the second assured us we weren’t completely lost.

Then we spotted the place.

Driving past, we were initially concerned about the black shutters being pulled down. Was the café closed or did we get the wrong address? After parking and walking over, we realised the factory shutters were closed to showcase the name: Just Want Coffee (often stylised as just “JWC”).

The pitch black of the shutters and the gold of the lettering were indeed striking when framed by the former factory’s rusty red façade. Upon entering, we were greeted by a more conventional café of concrete and metal, glass and wood.

Empty coffee bean sacks hung from the ceiling, reminiscent of the iconic “floating chairs” of Brother Baba Budan in Melbourne. A diamond-shaped counter presided over the floor space with the espresso machine on one end and seating on the two opposing sides.

Our barista was the café supervisor Kay, who recommended their signature house blend, The Pink Panther. A medium roast blend, she told us, made with their own selection of Colombian beans.

Rinsing the filter by pouring hot water through it.

Kay used a bright red Café De Tiamo Coffee Dripper V01 to brew, which was a nice old school nod to the way pour over coffee used to be made before all the equipment got overly fancy. First she rinsed the filter by pouring hot water through it.

She then tipped the coffee grounds into the now warmed filter, gently shaking it so that everything was even. Pouring the hot water slowly, just enough to cover all the coffee and allowing it to bloom. Then pouring the rest of the water in careful, concentric circles.

A quiet dance, punctured only by Kay’s running commentary on what she was doing and what tasting notes we might expect when she was finished with the brewing.

Barista Kay brewing pour-over coffee (left). Spent grounds (right).

I always enjoy looking at the spent grounds in the filter after the barista is done. There is a specific beauty to an ingredient that has been cared for by so many hands, from farming to harvesting, processed and shipped, then sorted yet again before roasting, and finally lovingly brewed at the end of its journey by the barista.

Consider this a quiet moment of respect and giving thanks. A coffee lover’s way of saying grace.

Kay served us our pour-over coffee in a tea cup, a tinkle of china to stand in contrast to our decidedly industrial environment. Strong strawberry notes. An easy to drink, fruity cuppa.

For our second beverage, we decided on an Iced Coconut Latte (it was sweltering outside), which had an almost ghee-like flavour and some nutty notes from a light sprinkle of dessicated coconut. It wasn’t all about the coffee, however.

Pour-over coffee in a tea cup (left). Iced Coconut Latte (right).

We had an early breakfast and now we were famished.

Fortunately, our food arrived soon after the drinks. As this was a late lunch, something nourishing but belly filling was in order.

To that end, the Chef’s Style Pulled Lamb was a winner with the fork-tender Aussie lamb tossed in a fresh rocket salad with tomato concassé, kidney beans, fresh lime, chickpeas and a balsamic honey dressing.

Possibly JWC’s most popular menu item, their Healthy Bowl is a nutrition powerhouse that comes in flavours such as Lemongrass Chicken and Wasabi Prawn.

Chef’s Style Pulled Lamb (left). Pineapple Seared Salmon Healthy Bowl (right).

We opted for the Pineapple Seared Salmon Healthy Bowl that arrived smothered with chunks of pineapple, sweet corn niblets, cherry tomatoes, purple cabbage, cucumber salsa, dried seaweed, raisins, fish roe and pineapple yoghurt sauce.

What a mouthful. (To list and to consume.)

Dear reader, we exercised our jaws and chewed properly. No need to fret about our digestion. Protein and fibre, exactly what we hankered for.

The bronzed gate separating the factory café and the industrial neighbourhood outside.

As we exited the café, we passed through the bronzed gate that surrounded it and returned to the industrial neighbourhood outside. The effect wasn’t unlike Alice stepping through The Looking Glass or Dorothy returning to Kansas after her time in Oz.

Both realms have their purpose; the lesson here is to keep one’s mind open and one’s eyes sharp, to be on the lookout for unexpected surprises and hidden delights wherever we end up.

Just Want Coffee, The Factory 30

30, Jalan Mutiara Emas 5/3, Taman Mount Austin, Johor Bahru

Open daily 11am-11pm

Tel: 07-361 7821

Web: justwantcoffee.com

FB: facebook.com/thefactorythirty/

IG: instagram.com/jwc.roastery/

For more slice-of-life stories, visit lifeforbeginners.com.