Phase four takeaway: Excellent Nyonya 'laksa' and comforting shepherd's pie at PJ Section 22's Sally's Laksa PJ

The Nyonya 'laksa' is excellent with a broth made from dried prawns and prawns that you won't be able to stop drinking. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 11 — When it comes to Nyonya laksa, it is not easy to get a good bowl. Hence I was keen to try Sally's Laksa PJ which I had discovered via Facebook.

They're only open from Friday to Sunday but I managed to find some time to visit just before Chinese New Year.

The small eatery has a quaint feel about it with its turquoise frontage. The vibe is also very neighbourhood since it shares a shop lot with a barber.

As it occupies a half shop lot, dine-in customers are limited to just 10 people. It may be best to do a takeaway to enjoy the food at home. Most regulars also pre-order the items to avoid disappointment since limited amounts are made.

You can take away their shepherd's pie and cook it at home for a lovely meal (left). The pie has minced lamb for a heartier bite and is made according to a family recipe (right).

There's only a few items on the menu that pay tribute to the owner's culinary heritage. You have the Nyonya laksa and prawn mee from his late mother Sally Foo who was Peranakan. As the owner's father once worked for the British, you will also find shepherd's pie and chicken pie on the menu. There's also curry puffs from 2pm onwards.

When I was presented with the bowl of Nyonya laksa (RM18), I immediately liked how it was beautifully garnished. Just like how any fussy Peranakan would insist on.

Even though it looked rich and heavy, the curry broth tasted light. That broth stood out for its distinctive prawn flavours.

You taste the sweetness from prawns and dried prawns used with the aroma from their own made spice paste which elevates the laksa. It's that type of laksa where you finish every last drop of the broth.

On Saturday, you can order the prawn mee which has a homemade taste.

The toppings are also generous with large juicy peeled prawns, huge bean curd puffs, shredded chicken and a topping of mint leaves and laksa leaves. The broth tastes mildly spicy so add the spicy flavourful sambal served on the side if you want a bowl that leaves your tastebuds tingling.

My only gripe is their beehoon is a little too soft for my liking. If you don't like soft noodles, just stick to the yellow mee as that has a springier bite.

I also tried the prawn mee (RM18) which is available only on Saturdays. It's the clear soup type where the broth is not the muddy brown from blending prawn shells.

As the place is small, takeaway is preferable for their 'laksa' or other goodies.

Here the broth tastes lighter and is less sweet compared to other places, making it taste more homemade. My personal preference is a more complex tasting prawn mee so this one didn't hit the mark for me.

I also tried the shepherd's pie (RM15). It's not easy to get a good pie and they nailed this one with a lovely mashed potato top that had crisp edges.

The secret is a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese that you grill after the pie is heated up. I also liked how they use proper minced lamb as most places tend to replace it with minced beef. As the pies are made ahead, you need to wait 15 minutes at the eatery before they serve it to you.

You can also pre-order the items for takeaway like this shepherd's pie.

I took away my pie and heated it up at home following their instructions which were pretty straightforward. From Facebook, I see that the chicken pie has a biscuit crust so I definitely want to try that on my next visit.

They were closed since January 30 for the Chinese New Year holidays and just reopened today for this weekend.

Sally's Laksa PJ, 18A, Jalan 22/49, Section 22, Petaling Jaya. Open: 12pm to 5pm (Friday to Sunday). Closed from Monday to Thursday. Tel:+6012-3307033. Facebook: @sallyfoolegacy